Haystack News Expands News Offerings With News 12 New York On Demand, Cheddar News Live Stream

Today, Haystack News announced a distribution agreement with Altice News that will see multiple news sources come to the platform.

Starting today, Haystack News viewers can watch a live stream of Cheddar News and access News 12 New York content through its on-demand news services. Later this year, Haystack News will add a News 12 New York live stream.

“Haystack News is proud to build upon its long-standing and successful relationship with Altice News and bring to our users its quality journalism,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder, and CEO at Haystack TV. “Haystack also recognizes the critical importance the News 12 brand has for tri-state area consumers in the northeast, and we are very pleased now to expand our local news options.”

Altice’s Cheddar and i24NEWS have been part of Haystack’s on-demand offerings since 2017 and 2019, respectively, but now we’ll see Cheddar join Haystack’s live channel offerings, with a News 12 New York live channel following soon. Haystack News now offers 19 live streaming channels with the Cheddar feed and includes national feeds like ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, and Bloomberg QuickTake, as well as local feeds from Boston, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Atlanta.

“Altice News is thrilled to extend our relationship with Haystack News and further expand the reach of the award-winning journalism at our networks. We believe that news content should be easily accessible to all and are excited to add our offerings of national and local networks, Cheddar News and News 12, to Haystack’s audience and growing lineup of live news channels,” said Jon Steinberg, President, News & Advertising, Altice USA.

Haystack TV is available for free on major streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, as well as iOS, Android, and Web at haystack.tv. The service is also available on both Sony and VIZIO Smart TVs.