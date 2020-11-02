Haystack News Launches 16 New Live Channels in Time for the Election

The 2020 election is officially upon us, and in order to make sure you have as many resources as possible to stay informed, Haystack News has added 16 new channels on its platform.

The ad-supported streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and world TV news, has added ABC News Live and CBSN, in addition to Al Jazeera, Euronews, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance and select live local news broadcast stations across the U.S

“Adding 24/7 live news is the culmination of an incredible 2020 for Haystack News,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Haystack News is now available on every major Smart TV brand and streaming device. We have added more news partners, approaching 350 total partners and have extended our lead in providing streaming’s largest portfolio of local, national and world news.”

The streaming service has stayed true to their mission of providing users with the best local and national news sources and their viewers have responded. In June, Haystack News revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that they saw record growth over the course of the last year, acquiring between two and three million new users. Definitive total numbers were not divulged, although THR believes the numbers are still under 10 million.

In August, the streamer also announced that they created dedicated streaming convention channels as part of its Decision 2020 programming, for both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

Haystack reports that they now offer curated and personalized stories from nearly 350 news providers, including more than 300 local broadcast channels and 100 percent of the top 30 DMAs.