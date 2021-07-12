Haystack News Launches New Channels Dedicated to Gun Violence, 2020 Olympics, Blue Origin Space Flight

Haystack News is back at it again, debuting three more digital “pop-up” channels to their platform for the month of July. Here’s a taste of what’s to come:

Gun Violence in America (July 12 - 19)

Gun violence is spreading across the United States. Violent crime typically rises in the summer, but as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are sounding the alarm that this season will see a further rise in gun crimes. How are communities across the United States tackling the problem?

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (July 12 – August 9)

Learn more about athlete’s stories and news coming out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with coverage from local U.S. stations, national and world news outlets spotlighting 2020 Summer Olympics athletes before, during, and after the Tokyo Games.

Blue Origin First Space Passenger Space Flight (July 19-20)

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will make history and ride his own rocket into space on July 20 — National Space Exploration Day — and the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Bear witness to history with two days of special news coverage, culminating in Blue Origin’s launch to space.

“These are remarkable times we are living in and Haystack News is proud to be the most innovative news platform of choice for our growing user base. Haystack’s July channels will highlight the tragedy and triumph of our times, covering the wonderment of space exploration, the Olympic spirit, and the scourge of gun violence in the United States,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV.

Haystack News offers 19 live streaming channels including national feeds like ABC News, CBS News, News, 12, Cheddar, Bloomberg, and Bloomberg QuickTake, as well as local feeds from Boston, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Atlanta. Whether you’re looking for news, politics, sports, science, pop culture, and more, Haystack’s got you covered.

Haystack TV is available for free on major streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, as well as iOS, Android, and Web at haystack.tv. The service is also available on both Sony and VIZIO Smart TVs.