“Wonder Woman” Boosts HBO and HBO Max to 41.5 Million Subscribers, Adding 3.5 Million in Q4 2020

AT&T is seeing the success of bringing their theatrical slate directly to HBO Max the same day. After launching “Wonder Woman 1984” on the platform on Christmas Day, HBO Max and HBO reached 41.5 million subscribers at the end of Q4 2020. This is an increase of 3.5 million from the 38.5 million they had at the end of Q3, and nearly 7 million increase in 2020.

HBO Max also benefited from the fact that they reached deals to bring the platform to Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices in the quarter. Those two platforms reach over 100 million streamers.

HBO Max now has 17.2 million activations, up from 8.6 million at the end of Q3, and 4.1 million at the end of Q2. Of the 41.5 million, HBO Max contributes 37.6 million wholesale and retail customers. Most dramatically, HBO subscribers dropped to just 197K (from 5.6 million) – mostly as those signed-up through Roku and Fire TV were transitioned to HBO Max.

The company says the “release of Wonder Woman 1984 helped drive our domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers to more than 41 million, a full two years faster than our initial forecast.”

Netflix, by comparison, announced last week that they had surpassed 200 million subscribers globally with nearly 74 million in the U.S. and Canada. Disney is approaching half that number with a global 86.8 million subscribers on the newer Disney+. Hulu’s resting at 38.8 million subscribers, while NBCU’s Peacock had 26 million sign-ups in December.

Going forward, HBO Max is betting that new release movies will continue driving new subscribers to the service. In December, the company announced that their entire 2021 slate will debut on HBO Max, the same day as theaters.