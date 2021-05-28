HBO Max Acquires Broadcast Rights to UEFA Champions League in Brazil and Mexico Until 2024

Earlier this week, WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max is launching in 39 Latin American countries and the Caribbean. Now, the WarnerMedia streaming platform is making another big move. Starting on June 29, all live UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast live on HBO Max in Brazil and Mexico.

At this point, it’s unclear whether HBO Max will broadcast these matches exclusively. Currently, matches are airing on ESPN and Fox Sports Latin America. The 2020-21 season comes to an end this weekend.

Viewers in those countries who already have an HBO linear subscription will be able to access this feature at no extra cost beginning this year. HBO Max Latin America will offer two subscription tiers with different features, beginning at $3 per month. The price will vary by country though. It will also be distributed through AT&T Mexico, DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, and Grupo América Móvil.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max,” Johannes Larcher, the head of HBO Max International, said. “We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here.”

HBO Max recently celebrated its one-year anniversary after launching in May 2020. The company’s launch in Latin America and the Caribbean in June is its first step in expanding worldwide. It sounds like there is plenty more to come from HBO Max as the service expands globally. The Streamable will continue to share updates about all of the company’s new additions.