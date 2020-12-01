HBO Max Acquires Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights to Comedy ‘The Middle’

HBO Max announced they have acquired exclusive U.S. streaming rights to hit comedy show, The Middle. The streaming service will house all nine seasons—a total of 215 episodes—available now.

Starring two-time Emmy winner Patricia Heaton, the series follows Frankie Heck—a middle-aged, middle class, and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana—harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband Mike, played by Neil Flynn, is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average family.

The Middle will join a slew of content offered on HBO Max, which will soon include Wonder Woman, 1984 debuting on the platform on Christmas Day. The WarnerMedia-backed streaming service announced the hit movie will be coming to its platform back in November.

HBO Max and Amazon also struck a deal bringing the service to Amazon Fire TVs as well as Fire Tablets, on Nov. 17. The two companies had been negotiating the terms of their distribution deal since before the streamer’s launch back in May.

Back in October, parent company AT&T reported that HBO and HBO Max now have 38 million subscribers as of Q3 2020, up 1.7 million from last quarter. In Q2, the company revealed that 4.1 million had activated their HBO Max account, but now 8.6 million have activated the service.