HBO Max Adds New Landing Page to Feature Best Animated Content

If you’re a fan of HBO Max’s animated content, the streaming service just made browsing for content that much easier. The streamer announced the launch of a new landing page for animated content. The landing page will highlight the best animated content available on the platform, celebrate HBO Max’s continuously growing animation library and help cartoon-lovers find their favorite content more easily.

HBO Max viewers will be able to access the animation page via the main navigation menu in-app under “Animation.” The new page will serve as a centralized place to discover series and films from the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes, the DC Animated Universe and other animation brands. HBO Max “Kid’s Profile” will not be able to access the page.

The landing page with consist of an Adult Animation page including offbeat humor, gritty action and deep drama series such; an International Favorites page which will include “Earwig and the Witch”* and “The Secret World of Arrietty” and more from Studio Ghibli; as well as a Throwbacks page which will include old-school nostalgic ‘toons from the 1930s to the 2000s.

Since September, hubs for animation brands like Crunchyroll, Studio Ghibli, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim have seen monthly impressions grow by as much as 85 percent, as users look for new animated content to explore, the company reports.

During the UBS TMT Conference in December, AT&T CEO John Stankey said that HBO Max now has 12.6 million activations, up from 8.6 million at the end of Q3, and 4.1 million at the end of Q2. HBO Max currently has 27 million subscribers, meaning ~47% have migrated to HBO Max.

In November, HBO Max and Amazon struck a deal and the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service launched on Amazon Fire TVs as well as Fire Tablets. The two companies had been negotiating the terms of their distribution deal since before the streamer’s launch back in May. In December, Roku and HBO Max also reached a deal to bring the streaming service to Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.