HBO Max Adds Shuffle Button to Randomize Series Episodes

When revisiting your favorite television shows, some series require a chronological rewatch in order to fully appreciate the emotional investment of the seasons-long experience of the narrative being unfurled. But then there are other shows that work just as well dipping in and out almost at random.

For example, only the most obsessive of “Game of Thrones” fans would turn on an out-of-order episode to unwind with on a Friday afternoon. The propulsive nature of dramatic storytelling lends itself to episode-by-episode consumption; but that’s not true for most comedies and many procedurals. To that end, this week HBO Max unveiled a new “Shuffle” button for its desktop users that is unlike what you can find on other streaming platforms.

While many streamers will allow viewers the opportunity to cede control of their screen to the all-knowing algorithm to pick a show or movie to watch for the evening, HBO Max is honing in a little more on the idea. The shuffle button is be available on 45 curated shows and will pick an episode at random from the specific series’ catalog.

The variety of shows included at launch feature some of the best sitcoms, sketch comedies, reality shows, animated series, and more on the service. Users can select the shuffle button on the series detail page titles like “Friends,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Looney Tunes,” “Rick & Morty,” “Teen Titans Go!,” “Selena + Chef,” “Whose Line is it Anyway,” and more.

Using this unique function almost feels like turning to cable in the early evening when you know a certain show that you like is going to be on in syndication, but there’s no telling which episode is going to be up on any given day. You know that whatever episode it is, you’re going to enjoy it, so it doesn’t really matter if it’s from the first season, the fifth, or the final; and half the fun is the suspense of seeing what comes up next.