HBO Max Announces Next Phase for European Expansion

HBO Max will soon be available in 15 additional countries in Europe. On March 8, HBO Max will be available in 61 territories in Europe and the Americas. Later this year, the platform will expand to six more European countries including Greece and Turkey, which would bring that total to 67.

Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said, “The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

“HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more.” Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, added. “We are thrilled to confirm that on 8th March, HBO Max is arriving in 15 additional European countries as we continue making the platform available across the continent and beyond.”

Which New Countries in Europe Will Have HBO Max?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Following the successful launch of HBO Max in October 2021, the streaming service is currently in 46 territories across the Americas and Europe. The fall launch put WarnerMedia’s vast library of content on the map, traveling to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra.

What Content Will Be Available on HBO Max in Europe?

HBO Max provides new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, and Max Originals, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. The top Warner Bros. films that will be available are “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Tom and Jerry.” New Max Originals include “Station Eleven,” “Peacemaker,” the second season of”Raised by Wolves,” and “Sex Lives of College Girls. “

European Max Originals coming to the platform include “Todo Lo Otro,” “Kamikaze,” “Lust,” “Ruxx,” “The Thaw,” “The Informant,” and “García!” In addition, there’s non-scripted entertainment with “Expecting Amy,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “FBoy Island,” and “Selena + Chef.”

Kids content includes “Teen Titans Go!,” “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” and “Cocomelon.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

Just like in the U.S., subscribers can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

This also includes online at www.hbomax.com, as well as through selected TV distribution partners.

Learn more by viewing our HBO Max supported devices guide.

What Features Are Available on HBO Max?

Features include the ability to add up to five viewer profiles, three simultaneous streams, no limit on registered devices per subscription, 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and select titles available in 4K.