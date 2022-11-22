HBO Max Announces Premiere Dates for Three Original Holiday Films

The holiday season has begun! Although HBO Max may not be the first destination that leaps to mind when cord cutters think of the best places to go for new Christmas movies, the service has three holiday originals debuting just in time for the holly-jolly season.

Two of the three films debut on Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving), while the third film will come a week later on Dec. 1. Check below for trailers and key details about all three movies!

‘Holiday Harmony’

Starring Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, and Brooke Shields | Nov. 24

Singer/songwriter Gail lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Holiday Harmony’:

‘A Christmas Mystery’

Starring Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, and Beau Bridges | Nov. 24

One-hundred years ago, a strip of Santa’s magical jingle bells were discovered by a young boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing about a century of prosperity and peace for the small town. Now, just days before Christmas, the bells - the lifeblood of the town - are missing, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case, find the bells and restore the Christmas magic to Pleasant Bay and its citizens.

Watch a Trailer for ‘A Christmas Mystery’

‘A Hollywood Christmas’

Starring Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, and Missi Pyle | Dec. 1

Jessica is a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. But when handsome network executive Christopher shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie, Jessica’s assistant, Reena, points out the irony: Jessica isn’t just trying to save her Christmas movie, she’s actually living in one! Jessica must now juggle all the classic tropes—actors falling in and out of love, a wayward elf dog, and her own stirring romantic feelings for her perceived nemesis—in order to get her movie and her life to their happy endings. Is there enough Christmas magic to pull it off? In Hollywood? In July?

Watch a Trailer for ‘A Hollywood Christmas’: