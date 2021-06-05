 Skip to Content
HBO Max Apple TV Update Breaks App, But Fixes on the Way

Jason Gurwin

If you’re having issues with the HBO Max Apple TV App, it’s not just you. An update (v. 50.30.0) pushed on June 2nd, replaced the standard tvOS player, with an internal solution. By moving away from the native player, some of basic features broke as part of the update.

Some of the features that broke:

  • Tapping Rewind & Fast-Forward (15 seconds) Doesn’t Work
  • Can’t navigate by tapping the trackpad
  • Can’t enable subtitles through Siri command

They pushed an update last night that improved some of the features, but Head of HBO Max, Andy Forsell says a full fix is on-the-way.

Earlier the week, HBO Max launched two new plans. The new ad-supported plan is $5 cheaper, at $9.99 a month, than the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, which costs $14.99 a month.

The company also introduced a new annual plan that offers 16% OFF HBO Max when you pre-pay annually. That means they can get HBO Max with Ads for just $8.49 a month ($99.99 pre-paid annually) or HBO Max without Ads for just $12.49 a month ($149.99).

