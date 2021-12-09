HBO Max Brings Male Strippers to Your Phone With a ‘Magic Mike’ AR Experience

HBO Max is bringing “Magic Mike” off the stage and into fans’ living rooms with the introduction of the “Finding Magic Mike AR Experience.”

The mobile-based app will allow users to watch virtual representations of three real-life contestants from the upcoming HBO Max show perform their routine up close and personal. You’ll even be able to “make it rain” with pink neon dollars or “raise a glass” of your favorite adult beverage to toast the talent on stage. Have the contestants dance on your desk, or on the train, or in your refrigerator. Wherever you aim your phone, a virtual dancer is ready to perform. You can enjoy the experience for yourself at the app's website. Users are encouraged to save their performances and share them online using the hashtag #FindingMagicMike.

As for “Finding Magic Mike” itself, the reality show features 10 regular guys who have “lost their magic” and are put through the paces of a “Magic Mike” Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize and no doubt parlay this victory into a successful dancing career (or at the very least a spot on “Dancing With The Stars.”) Finding Magic Mike premieres Dec 16, only on HBO Max.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) seem to be the next frontiers for streaming content. Netflix, Apple TV+, and now HBO Max have all offered some sort of alternative reality streaming based around their properties. HBO provided an AR experience for a “Game of Thrones” season 8 release in a partnership with Instagram. During our interview with “Escape the Undertaker” and “You vs. Wild” director Ben Simms, he voiced his excitement for the idea of VR/AR content coming to streaming. Simms was thrilled with the thought but thinks the technology needs a little catching up before directors are truly able to deliver a memorable experience within the headsets.

“I think as the technology gets there, and it’s more accessible, I think the stories will follow because the more immersed you can be the better,” Simms said. “Everybody’s looking ahead whether it’s commercials that are shot with 360-degree cameras for VR or the type of thing you can still experience through a phone but it’s bigger and grander, how do we use that for storytelling? I think it’ll get there. But I don’t know how everybody doesn’t go in the direction of VR and AR.”

For now, you’ll just have to make do with the little virtual man gyrating in your home. Who knows, maybe next time we’ll be able to get on stage ourselves and do the routine to “Pony” we’ve always wanted to do.