HBO Max, CNN to Air Former CNN+ Programming

Matt Tamanini

The great Warner Bros. Discovery rebundling has begun as on Wednesday, the newly merged company announced that after its precipitous fall, programming originally intended to stream on ill-fated news streamer CNN+ will now find a home on both CNN and HBO Max. On Wednesday, WBD executives announced a number of programming changes at the company’s Upfront presentation for advertisers.

After departing Fox News for CNN’s streaming series, longtime newsman Chris Wallace will now be on multiple platforms with his new show. “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” will premiere this fall on both HBO Max and CNN as part of the primetime lineup for CNN’s new Sunday programming block. New network president Chris Licht did not provide too many details on the rest of the Sunday slate, but he did announce the launch of a topical, longform news show that will allow CNN reporters to dive deep into the stories that matter most.

Also making the move from CNN+ to linear will be “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” — a spin-off of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” The series will now air on CNN proper after once being a centerpiece of the streamer’s plans. In the show, Longoria will travel across Mexico sampling cuisine including slow cooking mole sauce in Oaxaca or harvesting blue agave for tequila.

Additionally, at their portion of the upfront presentation, CNN announced the upcoming documentary “The Story of HQ Trivia” which will go inside the rise and fall of the once-popular mobile trivia show. The film will be joined by “See It Loud: The History of Black Television,” “The 2010s,” “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” and “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”

Before the launch of CNN+, HBO Max was the streaming home of many CNN films and series, including things like “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” However, at this point, the streaming status of those properties has not been confirmed by WBD.

