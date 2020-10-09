HBO Max Greenlights 10-Episode ‘Green Lantern’ Series

DC Comics’ Green Lantern is headed to HBO Max as a 10-episode series. The show boasts a bonanza of Green Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — the first Green Lantern recreated as a gay hero in the past decade.

Sinestro, a former Lantern now turned evil villain, is also in the mix.

Seth Grahame-Smith (“The Lego Batman Movie”) and Marc Guggenheim (“Legends of Tomorrow”) will handle writing and executive producer duties. Grahame-Smith wrote the novels “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” too.

The “Lantern” greenlight isn’t a surprise.

Streamer DC Universe kicked off in September 2018, but delivered a slim TV output. Conversely, HBO Max has been developing major DC projects, as both are part of WarnerMedia. In September, WarnerMedia announced streamer DC Universe will rebrand as a comic-book subscription service called DC Universe Infinite.

As part of the shift, “Harley Quinn,” starring Kaley Cuoco, was renewed for its third season at HBO Max. “Titans,” “Doom Patrol” and “Stargirl” also moved to the streamer. In addition, a spinoff of “Suicide Squad” is upcoming with John Cena.

Other DC shows in development at HBO Max include “Strange Adventures” and “Justice League Dark.”

In 2011, “Green Lantern” debuted as a blockbuster film starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, but earned a lackluster response from critics and fans.