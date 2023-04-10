HBO Max Giveaway April 2023 Terms and Conditions

SWEEPSTAKES – OFFICIAL RULES

HBO Max Giveaway April 2023 (the “Sweepstakes”)

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. AGE/RESIDENCY RESTRICTIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD AND SPONSOR: The Sweepstakes is held by VerticalScope Inc. (“Sponsor”) and runs from 12:00 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 12, 2023 until 11:59 pm ET on April 30, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

2. PRIZE:

PRIZE: One (1) HBO Max (or new HBO subscription name) annual subscription is available to be won consisting of: One 12-month ad-free subscription; approximate retail value (“ARV”) each of $149.99 USD.

3. ELIGIBILITY:

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, and the District of Columbia, who are twenty one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, IN ALL FOREIGN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND ALL OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives, of Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, promotion partners, supplier of prizes, material and services related to the Sweepstakes and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, and the immediate family members (e.g., spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, grandparent, in-law, daughter and son, regardless of where they live) and persons living in the same household (whether or not related) of such individuals are not eligible to participate or win. Only one selected entrant per household.

All decisions of Sponsor with respect to the Sweepstakes are final. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. Authorized Account Holder means the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall have the right at any time to require proof of identity and failure to provide such proof may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes.

4. HOW TO ENTER:

HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, visit thestreamable.com, complete the required fields and follow all entry instructions to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. All incomplete or non-conforming entries will be disqualified. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules.

Limit of one (1) entry per person throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Entries received from any person or email address in excess of the stated limit will be void. Only one (1) email address may be used to enter this Sweepstakes.

5. SELECTION OF WINNER:

SELECTION OF WINNER: One entrant will be selected on or about May 3, 2023 by random draw from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The winner will be announced publicly on TheStreamable.com and will be contacted directly by a representative of Sponsor via email. The winner may be required to sign and return, within a stated amount of time, certain forms, including an affidavit of eligibility, a liability waiver, tax forms and where allowable, a publicity release. Noncompliance will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. The winner will also be required to provide a mailing address (that is not a P.O. box) to receive the prize.

If any notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or if the selected winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these rules, that winner will be disqualified, and the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing. If Sponsor is unable to determine and verify a potential winner after repeated alternate drawings or if Sponsor fails to receive a sufficient number of entries to correspond to the number of prizes available to be awarded, Sponsor reserves the right to not award such prize(s).

6. ODDS OF WINNING:

ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning a prize are determined by the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize Conditions: Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. Released Parties (as defined below) disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any prize accepted by winner. The awarding of the prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

7. LIMITATIONS:

LIMITATIONS: To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Sponsor is not responsible for: (i) electronic or digital transmissions, entries or mail entries that are lost, late, stolen, incomplete, illegible, damaged, garbled, destroyed, misdirected or not received by Sponsor for any reason; (ii) any problems or technical malfunctions, errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in operation of transmission, communication failures (including but not limited to failures or malfunctions of phone lines, telephone systems or other communications systems), destruction of or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries, or for printing, distribution or production errors; (iii) failed or unavailable hardware, network, software or telephone transmissions; (iv) damage to entrants’ or any person’s computer; (v) causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes; (vi) any entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these Official Rules (all such entries will be disqualified); (vii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by entrants or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (viii) any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising related to the Sweepstakes, in the administration or execution of the Sweepstakes, or in the announcement/notification of prize winners, by any human, or other error, which may occur in the Sweepstakes; (ix) cheating or fraud by any participant; or (x) failure to supply the prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulations(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, utility failure, internet failure, terrorist acts, threatened terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal) labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other cause beyond Sponsor’s control (collectively, “Force Majeure Event”).

8. RELEASES:

RELEASES: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree (and agree to confirm in writing): (a) all causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) to release, defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, any prize supplier and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any liability, loss, claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, injury, death or damages arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize received in the Sweepstakes; and (c) to waive all rights to claim punitive, indirect, incidental and consequential damages, attorneys’ fees, court costs, or any damages other than actual out-of-pocket costs incurred to enter, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO APPLICABLE PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

9. PROMOTIONAL CONSENT:

PROMOTIONAL CONSENT: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants grant to Sponsor the irrevocable right to use in perpetuity entrants’ names, user names, likenesses, photographs, voices, biographical and prize information, and entry materials, without notice to entrants and without compensation or obligation, in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world, in any manner whatsoever, to advertise and promote Sponsor, its products and services, the Sweepstakes, and for any other purpose except where prohibited by law.

10. RIGHT TO CANCEL:

RIGHT TO CANCEL: If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned by reason of damage by computer viruses, worms or bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical limitations or failures, any Force Majeure Event or any other cause which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, could corrupt, compromise, undermine or otherwise affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, viability or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend all or any part of the Sweepstakes, and to select a winner from among all eligible entries received by Sponsor up until the time of such cancellation, termination, modification or suspension, as applicable.

11. DISQUALIFICATION:

DISQUALIFICATION: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual that (i) tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operations of this Sweepstakes in any manner, (ii) violates the Official Rules, or (iii) acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK CIVIL AND/OR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION AND/OR DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

12. TAXES:

TAXES: Any expenses or fees for receipt and use of the prize and federal, state and local taxes applicable in connection with the prize awarded are the sole responsibility of the winner. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued, where required, in the name of the winner for the actual value of the prize received.

13. LAWS:

LAWS: The Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local laws of the United States. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of the Official Rules or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws.

14. PRIVACY:

PRIVACY: The personal information collected through the Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy located at https://thestreamable.com/privacy-policy. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that the Sponsor, its agents and/or representatives may store, share and use the personal information submitted with entrant’s entry for the purpose of administering the Sweepstakes and agrees to the collection, use and disclosure of entrant’s personal information as described in these Official Rules, in the above Privacy Policy and as permitted by law. Where applicable, and where entrant has provided its consent, entrant agrees that entrant’s personal information will be shared with other parties affiliated with this contest, such as prize suppliers. For California residents: if you have previously opted out of future sales of your personal information, your express consent (if provided) to share your information with parties affiliated with this contest will supersede your past opt-out. Please contact us at privacy@verticalscope.com if you have any questions or wish to change your privacy preferences.

SPONSOR: The Sponsor of this contest is VerticalScope Inc., 111 Peter Street, Suite 600, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2H1.