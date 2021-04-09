HBO Max Hits Top Ten Most Downloaded Apps

According to research firm App Annie, HBO Max has arrived on the top ten list of most downloaded apps in the U.S. for 2021’s first quarter. The platform grabbed the 9th spot, placing it just behind Netflix.

The rest of the list is comprised of the usual suspects such as TikTok, YouTube, and social media giant Facebook.

The app’s rise has surely been bolstered by its monstrous March 31st premiere of “Godzilla vs. Kong” which, according to Warner Bros., had a “larger viewing audience than any other film or show on HBO Max since launch.”

Thanks to the creature feature’s success, in the week of March 28, HBO Max registered its third-highest total viewing time since last year’s showing of “Wonder Woman 1984” and after the service’s debut in May.

Other recent additions to the service’s lineup have included DC superhero action extravaganza “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” as well as the six-time Oscar-nominated “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

You can see an encouraging trend for HBO Max downloads via Sensor Tower charts, showing continued strength for iPhone and Android, with the app hitting the top spot on both charts on the day Kong arrived to swing his giant axe(!) at Godzilla.

HBO Max also came in at 5th place overall in the U.S. when it came to consumer in-app spending for the first quarter, behind YouTube, Tinder, Disney+, and Twitch.

Interest in HBO Max has undoubtedly increased thanks to an exclusive deal struck with Warner Bros. that allows the platform to premiere all of the studio’s planned 2021 releases at the same time as their theatrical debuts. The news has resulted in viewers strapping themselves in to take advantage of big-name HBO Max streaming content, such as the cyberpunk sequel “The Matrix 4,” the classic kids duo “Tom and Jerry,” the science-fiction epic “Dune,” and the LeBron James-starring “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.