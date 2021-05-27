How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+

Now that HBO Max has been confirmed for a Latin American and Caribbean release on June 29, it might be a good idea to take a look at the finances and see just how much it’ll cost you in various countries. Here’s a listing of how much HBO Max will cost in certain Latin American countries, and how much that would be in US dollars.

Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans.

HBO Max Latin America Price Breakdowns (In Native Currency)

HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation:

The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

Argentina

Standard ARS 529/month

Mobile ARS 359/month Brazil

Standard R$28,00/month

Mobile R$19,97/month Chile

Standard CLP 6.900/month

Mobile CLP 4.900/month Colombia

Standard COP 19.900/month

Mobile COP 13.900/month Mexico

Standard MXN 149/month

Mobile MXN 99/month

HBO Max Latin America Price Breakdowns (Converted to US $)

Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Mexico Mobile Price Standard Price Mobile Price Standard Price Mobile Price Standard Price Mobile Price Standard Price Mobile Price Standard Price Monthly $3.95 $5.82 $3.79 $5.32 $6.86 $9.66 $3.75 $5.37 $4.95 $7.45 Quarterly $3.55 $5.24 $3.49 $4.76 $6.30 $8.82 $3.41 $4.76 $4.48 $6.65 Annually $2.74 $4.12 $2.70 $3.81 $4.89 $6.87 $2.70 $3.82 $3.45 $5.20

For comparison, here’s how much Disney+ and Netflix cost in these regions:

Disney+ Latin America Price Breakdown (Converted to US $)

Country Monthly Price Annual Price (Per Mo.) Argentina $4.07 $40.72 Brazil $5.28 $52.99 Chile $8.88 $88.70 Colombia $6.39 $64.10 Mexico $7.98 $80.24

Netflix Latin America Monthly Price Breakdown (Converted to US $)

Country Netflix Basic Netflix Standard Netflix Premium Argentina $2.11 $3.37 $4.75 Brazil $4.15 $6.24 $8.70 Chile $8.12 $11.38 $14.63 Colombia $4.52 $7.19 $7.72 Mexico $6.97 $9.83 $13.35

