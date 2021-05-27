How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+
Now that HBO Max has been confirmed for a Latin American and Caribbean release on June 29, it might be a good idea to take a look at the finances and see just how much it’ll cost you in various countries. Here’s a listing of how much HBO Max will cost in certain Latin American countries, and how much that would be in US dollars.
Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans.
HBO Max Latin America Price Breakdowns (In Native Currency)
HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation:
-
The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.
-
The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.
Argentina
- Standard ARS 529/month
- Mobile ARS 359/month
Brazil
- Standard R$28,00/month
- Mobile R$19,97/month
Chile
- Standard CLP 6.900/month
- Mobile CLP 4.900/month
Colombia
- Standard COP 19.900/month
- Mobile COP 13.900/month
Mexico
- Standard MXN 149/month
- Mobile MXN 99/month
HBO Max Latin America Price Breakdowns (Converted to US $)
|Argentina
|Brazil
|Chile
|Colombia
|Mexico
|Mobile Price
|Standard Price
|Mobile Price
|Standard Price
|Mobile Price
|Standard Price
|Mobile Price
|Standard Price
|Mobile Price
|Standard Price
|Monthly
|$3.95
|$5.82
|$3.79
|$5.32
|$6.86
|$9.66
|$3.75
|$5.37
|$4.95
|$7.45
|Quarterly
|$3.55
|$5.24
|$3.49
|$4.76
|$6.30
|$8.82
|$3.41
|$4.76
|$4.48
|$6.65
|Annually
|$2.74
|$4.12
|$2.70
|$3.81
|$4.89
|$6.87
|$2.70
|$3.82
|$3.45
|$5.20
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library. But subscribers also get access to shows that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like original series “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco) and “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick).
You will also get the library of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
Also, starting with Wonder Woman 1984, you will get access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
For comparison, here’s how much Disney+ and Netflix cost in these regions:
Disney+ Latin America Price Breakdown (Converted to US $)
|Country
|Monthly Price
|Annual Price (Per Mo.)
|Argentina
|$4.07
|$40.72
|Brazil
|$5.28
|$52.99
|Chile
|$8.88
|$88.70
|Colombia
|$6.39
|$64.10
|Mexico
|$7.98
|$80.24
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Netflix Latin America Monthly Price Breakdown (Converted to US $)
|Country
|Netflix Basic
|Netflix Standard
|Netflix Premium
|Argentina
|$2.11
|$3.37
|$4.75
|Brazil
|$4.15
|$6.24
|$8.70
|Chile
|$8.12
|$11.38
|$14.63
|Colombia
|$4.52
|$7.19
|$7.72
|Mexico
|$6.97
|$9.83
|$13.35
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Mindhunter, Queer Eye, and Russian Doll. They are constantly adding new shows and movies — and have even begun creating original films like The Irishman (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino) and Dolemite is My Name (Eddie Murphy).
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.
HBO Max vs. Netflix vs. Disney+
|IN USD
|Argentina
|Brazil
|Chile
|Colombia
|Mexico
|Monthly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Annual
|Monthly
|Annual
|HBO Max
|$3.95 - $5.82
|$2.74 - $4.12
|$3.79 - $5.32
|$2.70 - $3.81
|$6.86 - $9.66
|$4.89 - $6.87
|$3.75 - $5.37
|$2.70 - $3.82
|$4.95 - $7.45
|$3.45 - $5.20
|Netflix
|$2.11 - $3.37 - $4.75
|-
|$4.15 - $6.24 - $8.70
|-
|$8.12 - $11.38 - $14.63
|-
|$4.52 - $7.19 - $7.72
|-
|$6.97 - $9.83 - $13.35
|-
|Disney+
|$4.07
|$3.39
|$5.28
|$4.42
|$8.88
|$7.39
|$6.39
|$5.34
|$7.98
|$6.69