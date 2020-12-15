HBO Max is Now Available on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, App Begins Roll Out Today

WarnerMedia and Comcast announced today that HBO Max is coming to Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, giving Xfinity customers access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming on one platform. Rollout of the app begins today.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of sales and account management, WarnerMedia Distribution. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

The launch on Xfinity comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot, slated to debut on HBO Max and theaters on Christmas Day. The film will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

X1 and Flex customers can access the HBO Max app over the internet by saying “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, The Flight Attendant). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience, including in current and evergreen collections such as “Best of 2020,” “Kids and Family,” “Black Film & TV” and more.

In addition to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, customers can enjoy a wide array of programming debuting on HBO Max this month, including the exclusive holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, a new Euphoria special episode airing Jan. 24, and more.

Signs that HBO Max would be coming to the platform first appeared last week. A HBO Max tile had begun to appear on customer devices. While clicking on the app took customers to HBO (not HBO Max) content, it indicated that the two sides were getting close to releasing the new app.