HBO Max is Now Available to Download on Amazon Fire TV Devices, How to Get It

After reaching a deal yesterday, HBO Max is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV tablets. If you already have the HBO App on your device, it will automatically update to the new app, if not, you will have to download and install it to your Fire TV device.

How to Sign-Up and Download HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV

Click here to sign-up for HBO Once you’re signed up, click here to install from the Amazon App Store onto your Roku streaming device like Amazon Fire Stick, Fire Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube Once installed, log-in using your Peacock credentials to stream your favorite shows & movies

With the addition of Amazon Fire TV, the only major platform HBO Max doesn’t have a native app is Roku. However, with the roll-out of AirPlay support on Roku devices, you can AirPlay HBO Max from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku streaming player or Roku TV.

At launch, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials. New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers—regardless of how they subscribe to the platform—can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

How to Sign-Up for HBO Max on Other Streaming Devices

