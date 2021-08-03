HBO Max is Now Available on LG Smart TVs

HBO Max and LG have struck a deal and the WarnerMedia-backed streaming is now available on LG Smart TVs. HBO Max available on LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini LED TVs, and LG NanoCell TVs from model years 2018-2021 via webOS 4.0 and higher.

The launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature film The Suicide Squad. LG Smart TV owners can now access HBO Max on the TV’s webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying “HBO Max” into their LG Magic Remote.

While the streaming service had been missing on major platforms for their 2020 launch, the service has since become available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. HBO Max was previously available on select LG Smart TV devices, by using AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your LG Smart TV.

In terms of Smart TV platforms, HBO Max has a native app on Samsung Smart TVs (2016+), but is only available on select VIZIO Smart TVs that support AirPlay 2/Cast.

This marks the second major platform deal for HBO in the past week, following the end of its carriage dispute with Dish after nearly two-and-a-half years.

Prior to the carriage dispute, Dish reportedly had 2.5 million subscribers of HBO through their satellite service and Sling TV. HBO Max added 2.8 million subscribers last quarter, most of which came directly to the service.

HBO & Cinemax were removed from Dish and Sling TV in November 2018 after the two sides could not come to an agreement on terms regarding carriage of the channels.

Both deals comes in the midst of the huge merger that would see HBO and other WarnerMedia assets combine with Discovery, Inc., to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery. That merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

