HBO Max is Rebooting “Sex and the City” with Original Cast in “And Just Like That”

“Sex and the City” is coming back with a brand new series called “And Just Like That.” The series will see stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis return for the “Max Original” on HBO Max.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Rumors that the show would comeback have been going on for a while now as bringing back 90s and early 2000s classics has become all the rage. However, nothing had been solidified since there were rumored to be tension between the actresses. Prospects of a third Sex and the City film had previously been shutdown.

The show will also join the other rebooted series such as Gossip Girl and Head of Class which will be made available on the platform. On other platforms, like Peacock, they’ve leveraged reboots of “Saved By The Bell”, “Punky Brewster”, and an upcoming dramatic spin-off of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.