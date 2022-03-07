HBO Max Launching in 15 European Markets; Including Portugal, Poland, Netherlands on March 8

On Tuesday, March 8, HBO Max will be launching in 15 European countries in addition to their current international markets. With the addition of these countries, the WarnerMedia streaming platform will now be available in 61 countries worldwide with six more European nations, including Greece and Turkey, joining the roster later in the year.

Which New Countries in Europe Will Have HBO Max?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

“The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide,” HBO Max International Head Johannes Larcher said. “We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”

What Content Will Be Available on HBO Max in Europe?

HBO Max brings together new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

New Max Originals include “Station Eleven,” “Peacemaker,” “Raised by Wolves” Season 2, and “Sex Lives of College Girls.” European Max Originals coming to the platform include “Todo Lo Otro,” “Kamikaze,” “Lust,” “Ruxx,” “The Thaw,” “The Informant” and “Garcia!”

There’s also non-scripted entertainment with “Expecting Amy,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “FBoy Island,” and “Selena + Chef.” Additionally, kids’ content includes “Teen Titans Go!,” “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” and “Cocomelon.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

Just like in the U.S., subscribers can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

This also includes online at www.hbomax.com, as well as through selected TV distribution partners.

Learn more by viewing our HBO Max supported devices guide.

What Features Are Available on HBO Max?

Features include the ability to add up to five viewer profiles, three simultaneous streams, no limit on registered devices per subscription, 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and select titles available in 4K.