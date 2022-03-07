HBO Max Launching in 15 European Markets; Including Portugal, Poland, Netherlands on March 8
On Tuesday, March 8, HBO Max will be launching in 15 European countries in addition to their current international markets. With the addition of these countries, the WarnerMedia streaming platform will now be available in 61 countries worldwide with six more European nations, including Greece and Turkey, joining the roster later in the year.
Which New Countries in Europe Will Have HBO Max?
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
“The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide,” HBO Max International Head Johannes Larcher said. “We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”
What Content Will Be Available on HBO Max in Europe?
HBO Max brings together new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Tom and Jerry.”
New Max Originals include “Station Eleven,” “Peacemaker,” “Raised by Wolves” Season 2, and “Sex Lives of College Girls.” European Max Originals coming to the platform include “Todo Lo Otro,” “Kamikaze,” “Lust,” “Ruxx,” “The Thaw,” “The Informant” and “Garcia!”
There’s also non-scripted entertainment with “Expecting Amy,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “FBoy Island,” and “Selena + Chef.” Additionally, kids’ content includes “Teen Titans Go!,” “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” and “Cocomelon.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?
Just like in the U.S., subscribers can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
This also includes online at www.hbomax.com, as well as through selected TV distribution partners.
Learn more by viewing our HBO Max supported devices guide.
What Features Are Available on HBO Max?
Features include the ability to add up to five viewer profiles, three simultaneous streams, no limit on registered devices per subscription, 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and select titles available in 4K.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”