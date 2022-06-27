What LGBTQ Shows and Movies Are on HBO Max? Watch Now
HBO has always been at the forefront of the progressive sexual movement. Today, HBO Max offers up inclusive and compelling stories for the entire rainbow of sexual and gender identity. It’s hard to find a service with a better library in that regard. Here are some LGBTQ+ films and movies to get you started, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.
HBO Max Movies & Shows with Great LGBTQ+ Characters
Doom PatrolFebruary 15, 2019
The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.
Matt Bomer’s character, Larry Trainer, is a gay man.
EuphoriaJune 16, 2019
A group of high school students navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
Hannah Einbinder plays a bisexual lead character while Carl Clemons-Hopkins’ character is gay.
Harley QuinnNovember 29, 2019
Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City.
This much-loved animated series features a bisexual lead character.
And Just Like That…December 9, 2021
This new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
This groundbreaking sequel series features a blossoming romance between Miranda and a queer, nonbinary comedian Che Diaz. Charlotte’s child also comes out as nonbinary.
LegendaryMay 27, 2020
Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status.
The Other TwoJanuary 24, 2019
A former professional dancer, Brooke, and her brother, an aspiring actor, try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to internet fame.
Our Flag Means DeathMarch 3, 2022
After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.
PeacemakerJanuary 13, 2022
The continuing story of Peacemaker – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it – in the aftermath of the events of “The Suicide Squad.”
This show is often intentionally offensive, but it features a strong performance from leading lesbian character Leota Adebayo.
Search PartyNovember 21, 2016
A dark comedy about four self-absorbed twenty-somethings who become entangled in an ominous mystery when a former college acquaintance suddenly disappears.
Six Feet UnderJune 3, 2001
A darkly comic look at members of a dysfunctional L.A. family that run a funeral business.
When death is your business, what is your life? For the Fisher family, the world outside of their family-owned funeral home continues to be at least as challenging as—and far less predictable than—the one inside.
VenenoMarch 29, 2020
Adored for her charisma and her free, explicit and fun way of expressing herself, La Veneno gained popularity thanks to her television appearances in the 90s. However, her life and especially her death remain an enigma.
Steven UniverseNovember 4, 2013
A young boy takes his mother’s place in a group of gemstone-based beings, and must learn to control his powers.
Looking for an animated series about a boy being raised by a single dad and three lesbian space crystals? This is your show!
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
Murray Bartlett racked up critical acclaim for his role as Armond, the gay manager of a luxury resort in Hawaii.
BatwomanOctober 6, 2019
Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope
Fuel your superhero itch with a lesbian crime fighter.
It's a SinJanuary 22, 2021
A chronicle of five friends during a decade in which everything changed, including the rise of AIDS.
Genera+ionMarch 11, 2021
A group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.
The Flight AttendantNovember 26, 2020
Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.
The character of Shane Evans (Griffin Matthews) is crucial to this hit series’ success.
BettyApril 30, 2020
A diverse group of young women navigate their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City. Inspired by the critically acclaimed film Skate Kitchen.
The Out ListJune 26, 2013
Through the voices of Americans from all walks of life, The Out List explores the identities of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in America. In this series of intimate interviews, a diverse group of LGBTQ personalities bring color and depth to their experiences of gender and sexuality. With wit and wisdom, this set of trailblazing individuals weaves universal themes of love, loss, trial, and triumph into the determined struggle for full equality.
The Trans ListDecember 5, 2016
A documentary that explores the range of experiences lived by transgender Americans.
Nuclear FamilySeptember 26, 2021
Ry Russo-Young turns the camera on her own past to explore the meaning of family. In the late 70s/early 80s, when the concept of a gay family was inconceivable to most, Ry and her sister Cade were born to two lesbian mothers through sperm donors. Ry’s idyllic childhood was threatened by an unexpected lawsuit which sent shockwaves through her family’s lives and continues to reverberate today.
LookingJanuary 19, 2014
Three friends in San Francisco who explore the fun and sometimes overwhelming options available to a new generation of gay men.
We Are Who We AreSeptember 14, 2020
Two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy explore friendship, first love, identity, and all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager.
TranshoodMay 28, 2020
Filmed over five years in Kansas City, this documentary follows four transgender kids – beginning at ages 4, 7, 12, and 15 – as they redefine “coming of age.” These kids and their families show us the intimate realities of how gender is re-shaping the family next door in a unique and unprecedented chronicle of growing up transgender in the heartland.
UnpregnantSeptember 10, 2020
A 17-year old Missouri teen named Veronica discovers she has gotten pregnant, a development that threatens to end her dreams of matriculating at an Ivy League college, and the career that could follow.
The Lady and the DaleJanuary 31, 2021
This documentary series explores an audacious 1970s auto scam centered around mysterious transgender entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, who rose to prominence when she released the Dale, a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis.
Gentleman JackApril 22, 2019
Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, 1832. Anne Lister attempts to revitalize her inherited home, Shibden Hall. Most notably for the time period, a part of her plan is to help the fate of her own family - by taking a wife.
Mrs. FletcherOctober 27, 2019
A dual coming-of-age comedy exploring the impact of internet porn and social media, Mrs. Fletcher follows empty nest divorcée Eve Fletcher — as she reinvents her life to find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that’s eluded her, and her college freshman son Brendan.