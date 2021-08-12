HBO Max, Moët Hennessy Brands Join in New Multibrand Partnership Deal

HBO Max is going all-in on home entertaining with a new collaboration with Moët Hennessy to enhance the at-home streaming experience. In this new multi-brand partnership, Max Originals will be paired with Moët Hennessy brands.

The partnership began in June with the release of In the Heights on HBO Max. Along with the film’s debut, viewers received tips, recipes, and more, including Moët sangria, small bites like Empanadas, and a Spotify playlist for the film.

In July and August, viewers can feel inspired to host their very own Aperitif Hour while enjoying CHANDON Garden Spritz and Full Bloom. Viewers will get recipes and tips for hosting a pool or garden-side aperitif, as well as special master classes on creating, preserving, and table scaping the perfect flower arrangement.

With the debut of Max Original The Hype coming up, Moët Hennessy and HBO Max are promoting self-expression and freedom with Glenmorangie X throughout August and September.

Additional collaborations with future Max Original releases and Moët Hennessy’s brands, including Belvedere, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Volcan de mi Tierra and others, are in the works.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Moët Hennessy, pairing our Max Originals with their iconic Moët Hennessy brands,” said Pia Barlow, SVP of Originals Marketing for HBO Max. “This partnership has something for everyone, and we look forward to fans’ reactions to each pairing.”

“We are proud to be the first company to create a multi-brand partnership with HBO Max during a time when ‘home’ has taken on exponential importance. Together, we have developed an entertaining-at-home resource which consumers can use to find tips and recipes to show off the new mixology and entertaining skills they have developed over the past year and spark unforgettable moments as they get together to watch their favorite shows” said Chad Stubbs, SVP Consumer Connections for Moët Hennessy USA.

Roku is also pushing branded content, including a new Roku Original, The Show Next Door in collaboration with Maker’s Mark, featuring Randall Park. In June, Roku introduced its first branded content, Roku Recommends in partnership with Walmart.