HBO Max No Longer Available with AT&T Premium Wireless Plan

Stephen Silver

When AT&T owned WarnerMedia — and therefore its streaming service HBO Max — the wireless career offered access to the streamer for free as part of its unlimited wireless plan. But now that WarnerMedia has been sold to Discovery, that offer appears to no longer be available to AT&T subscribers.

As reported by Next TV, AT&T has dropped HBO Max from the list of enticements that come with the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan. That plan now offers 5G access, “unlimited talk, text and high-speed data,” 50GB of Hotspot data per line per month, unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico City, plus unlimited texting from the U.S. in Mexico and Canada, among other enticements.

It also lists “4k UHD streaming available,” but not HBO Max. There’s no word on what this means for those who had previously received an HBO Max subscription through the deal or how long their current access may last. The streamer’s premium subscription runs $14.99 per month for an ad-free experience, while the ad-supported option currently costs $9.99 monthly.

AT&T launched HBO Max in May of 2020, but in 2021, the company decided to get out of the streaming business and agreed to sell what was then known as WarnerMedia.

That deal came just three years after AT&T finished the purchase of the company formerly called Time Warner and has already begun shaking up the streaming landscape.

Executives at the new company have said that they plan to eventually bundle and merge HBO Max and discovery+. However, one streaming service didn’t make it through the merger — the news service CNN+, which lasted less than a month before it folded in April.

