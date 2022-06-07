HBO Max No Longer Available with AT&T Premium Wireless Plan
When AT&T owned WarnerMedia — and therefore its streaming service HBO Max — the wireless career offered access to the streamer for free as part of its unlimited wireless plan. But now that WarnerMedia has been sold to Discovery, that offer appears to no longer be available to AT&T subscribers.
As reported by Next TV, AT&T has dropped HBO Max from the list of enticements that come with the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan. That plan now offers 5G access, “unlimited talk, text and high-speed data,” 50GB of Hotspot data per line per month, unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico City, plus unlimited texting from the U.S. in Mexico and Canada, among other enticements.
It also lists “4k UHD streaming available,” but not HBO Max. There’s no word on what this means for those who had previously received an HBO Max subscription through the deal or how long their current access may last. The streamer’s premium subscription runs $14.99 per month for an ad-free experience, while the ad-supported option currently costs $9.99 monthly.
AT&T launched HBO Max in May of 2020, but in 2021, the company decided to get out of the streaming business and agreed to sell what was then known as WarnerMedia.
That deal came just three years after AT&T finished the purchase of the company formerly called Time Warner and has already begun shaking up the streaming landscape.
Executives at the new company have said that they plan to eventually bundle and merge HBO Max and discovery+. However, one streaming service didn’t make it through the merger — the news service CNN+, which lasted less than a month before it folded in April.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”