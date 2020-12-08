HBO Max Now Has 12.6 Million Activations, Up Almost 50% From Last Quarter

During the UBS TMT Conference, AT&T CEO John Stankey said that HBO Max now has 12.6 million activations, up from 8.6 million at the end of Q3, and 4.1 million at the end of Q2. HBO Max currently has 27 million subscribers, meaning ~47% have migrated to HBO Max.

In total however, HBO and HBO Max have 38 million subscribers, as of the end of last quarter. But since then, the company reached a deal with Amazon to bring HBO Max to Fire TV devices. Additionally, with the roll-out of AirPlay support on Roku devices, HBO Max can be streamed from your iPhone or iPad to your Roku streaming player or Roku TV. The two sides still don’t have a deal to natively stream HBO Max to Roku.

Stankey also revealed that HBO Max engagement is up 36% in the last 30 days, which can be attributed to newly released content like “The Undoing.” While the company has no immediate plans to add live content, it expects to add it as the subscriber base grows.

The company expects a big boost in subscribers with the announcement last week that they would bring Warner Bros. movies to the streaming service, the same day as theaters. The first release will be on Christmas Day, with the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.”