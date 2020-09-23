HBO Max Orders DC Action-Comedy Series, ‘Peacemaker’ Starring John Cena

HBO Max continues expanding their DC content. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service announced they have given a straight-to-series order for “Peacemaker.” The eight-episode series will chronicle the origins of the Peacemaker character, “a man who believes in peace at any cost—no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Peacemaker will be introduced in “The Suicide Squad” film which is expected to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

John Cena, who is slated to play Peacemaker in the movie will reprise the role for the series, while the film’s writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes and direct several—including the first.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/ supervillain/ and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand ‘The Suicide Squad’ and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

The news comes days after it was announced that DC Universe will no longer house original series. Instead, the service will re-brand as a comic-book subscription service called DC Universe Infinite.

It seems the change was inevitable as HBO Max has become home to several big DC Universe programming including “Harley Quinn,” which was recently renewed for a third season, as well as “Titans,” “Stargirl,” “Green Lantern” and “Strange Adventures.”