HBO Max Partners with Cricket Wireless to Offer Ad-Supported Tier to Mobile Customers for Free

Despite spinning the company off, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is still playing nice with AT&T in some capacity, at least in the short term.

Thursday morning, WarnerMedia announced that it is partnering with Cricket Wireless, a subsidiary of AT&T, to offer ad-supported HBO Max subscriptions to new and existing customers on Cricket’s $60 unlimited plan.

“Starting August 20, Cricket Wireless will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers on our $60/mo. unlimited plan, which comes with 15GB of mobile hotspot and access to our 5G network on eligible devices,” Warner’s press release said.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting-edge and high-quality entertainment available,” said Tony Mokry, vice president and chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We’re so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers.”

While WarnerMedia is currently under the AT&T umbrella, it won’t be for long (barring any sort of anti-trust issues that may arise.) WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery, inc. to form WarnerBros. Discovery, a new outfit that will see WarnerBros. leave AT&T just 3 years after it was acquired for $85 billion.

“Since launching HBO Max last year, we’ve continually expanded customers’ access to the product, and partnering with Cricket, our first prepaid wireless distributor of the streaming platform, is a great opportunity to offer millions of customers instant access to HBO Max at no cost to them,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of partner management and partner marketing at WarnerMedia.

Existing HBO Max customers who are on Cricket’s $60 unlimited plan can download the app and use their Cricket Wireless credentials to start using this promo.

New and other existing customers can get or upgrade to the $60/mo. plan and get access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max on the house. For example, existing customers on the $55/mo. unlimited plan who want to access can upgrade their wireless plan for just $5 more a month. Cricket customers can visit their nearest Cricket-branded retail location to learn more about HBO Max.