HBO Max Subscribers Most Likely to Pay For More Streaming Services

According to Interpret Insights’ New Media Measure, HBO Max members are more likely than Netflix or Disney+ subscribers to pay for additional streaming services.

The data shows that 27% of HBO Max subscribers pay for four or five other video platforms in addition to their HBO Max membership. 17% of Disney+ subscribers and only 12% of Netflix subscribers seem to feel the need to do the same. Interpret views this data as confirmation that HBO Max is “seen as highly complementary to other options in the market.” That makes sense. As of last month, 72% of HBO Max’s content was exclusive to the platform.

HBO Max has reaped the rewards of last year’s decision to launch Warner Bros. films on the platform at the same time as they arrive in theaters. That bombshell allowed HBO Max to debut anticipated titles such as “The Matrix 4,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune,” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Surely, this has had an effect on viewers’ willingness to hand HBO Max their cash in spite of so many other streaming options. However, next year will bring about changes once again as the pandemic allows for a more familiar theatrical season and forces the platform to continue to find new ways to gain membership.

Interpret goes on to say that “the big challenge as HBO Max enters 2022 will be securing exclusive content to maintain this momentum.” The platform’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series will undoubtedly play an important role in allowing the service to keep pace with must-see original content from its competitors.

HBO Max’s current roster of original content includes the aforementioned “Game of Thrones,” “Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver,” “Westworld,” and “Lovecraft Country.”

