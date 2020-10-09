HBO Max To Stream ‘Chelsea Handler: Evolution,’ ‘There’s Johnny!” Coming to Peacock

Chelsea Handler makes her return to standup on HBO Max Oct. 22, after a six-year absence with “Chelsea Handler: Evolution.”

During the hour-long special Handler, reveals experiences about her family, friendships and her first foray into therapy. She reveals her attraction to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and why people annoy her. Her most recent bestselling memoir is “Life Will Be The Death of Me.” The special was filmed in front of a live audience, with social-distancing and Covid protocols observed.

Paul Reiser (“Mad About You,” “Stranger Things”) has co-created a scripted comedy series, “There’s Johnny!,” to stream Nov. 1 on Peacock.

Reiser secured access to the “Tonight Show” vault, adding vintage clips to enhance the experience. Set in the early 1970s, “There’s Johnny!” takes viewers on a fictional journey behind the scenes of NBC’s classic late-night program, “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” The cast includes Jane Levy, Tony Danza, Roger Bart, Camrus Johnson, Andy Klavin and Ian Nelson.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Fear Fest” is offering a big collection of horror shows for the month, part of AMC’s annual fright event. The network’s streamer Shudder will offer thrillers and supernatural shows and series, such as “Friday the 13th,” “Halloween” “The Walking Dead” and an early look at AMC’s “Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” season two.

“Mank,” the new Netflix movie about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his battle with director Orson Welles, arrives Dec. 4. The classic “Kane” was based on William Randolph Hearst. “Mank” is based on a script by the late writer Jack Fincher, father of director David Fincher (“The Social Network”). The cast includes Gary Oldman as Mankieicz, Tim Burke as Welles and Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Hearst’s mistress.

“Dickinson” has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the young poet, Emily Dickinson, while doubling as an executive producer. Season two will premiere on Jan. 8, 2021. In it, Emily is thrust into the public eye, while debating what fame may cost her. Her cast members include Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Rapper Wiz Khalifa will again play the role of Death for season two.

Charlie Kaufman has been tapped to write the script for the Amazon Prime Video movie based on Yōko Ogawa’s novel “The Memory Police.” Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) will direct. The surreal story was released by Pantheon Books in English, 25 years after it debuted in Japan. The story is about an island where things begin to disappear – and the Memory Police want it to stay that way. Kaufman won an Oscar for writing “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

“Afterlife of the Party” has announced its stars: actress-singer Victoria Justice (“Victorious,” “Queen America”) and Midori Francis (“Good Boys,” “Dash & Lily”). Spencer Sutherland will write original music for the Netflix film and co-star. The plot revolves around Justice, who dies during her birthday week – but is given a second chance to right her earthly wrongs.

“Chelsea Handler: Evolution” trailer