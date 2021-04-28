Report: HBO Max Will Launch Ad-Supported Tier For $9.99 a Month in June

In March, AT&T unveiled that HBO Max ad-supported offering would launch in June. At the time the company didn’t announce a price, but according to a report by CNBC they will be pricing the service at $9.99 a month, which is $5 cheaper than the ad-free tier at $14.99 a month.

During their 2021 AT&T Analyst & Investor Day, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar shared that when the new ad-supported tier in June, what will and won’t be included. The ad-supported tier won’t include Warner Bros. theatrical releases, the same day as theaters, like the ad-free tier. This means fans of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Dune,” among others, will have to either subscribe to the ad-free tier of HBO Max or head to the theaters to see these films.

Kilar said all other content, including Max Originals will be included in the ad-supported tier — and that not all content will have ads. “We will not be having advertising inside the HBO Original Series,” said Kilar.

During the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar was highly optimistic about HBO Max’s potential ad-supported option. “I do believe we’re going to see uptake in people choosing the ad-supported option of HBO Max,” Kilar said. “And that of course is going to create lots of inventory for our advertising team to be able to sell to marketers.”

And more content is coming, “as the business grows, our investment in content will proceed accordingly…we have a 98-year library of content, intellectual property, and the opportunity to lean in to that.”