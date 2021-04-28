 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

Report: HBO Max Will Launch Ad-Supported Tier For $9.99 a Month in June

Jason Gurwin

In March, AT&T unveiled that HBO Max ad-supported offering would launch in June. At the time the company didn’t announce a price, but according to a report by CNBC they will be pricing the service at $9.99 a month, which is $5 cheaper than the ad-free tier at $14.99 a month.

During their 2021 AT&T Analyst & Investor Day, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar shared that when the new ad-supported tier in June, what will and won’t be included. The ad-supported tier won’t include Warner Bros. theatrical releases, the same day as theaters, like the ad-free tier. This means fans of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Dune,” among others, will have to either subscribe to the ad-free tier of HBO Max or head to the theaters to see these films.

Kilar said all other content, including Max Originals will be included in the ad-supported tier — and that not all content will have ads. “We will not be having advertising inside the HBO Original Series,” said Kilar.

During the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar was highly optimistic about HBO Max’s potential ad-supported option. “I do believe we’re going to see uptake in people choosing the ad-supported option of HBO Max,” Kilar said. “And that of course is going to create lots of inventory for our advertising team to be able to sell to marketers.”

And more content is coming, “as the business grows, our investment in content will proceed accordingly…we have a 98-year library of content, intellectual property, and the opportunity to lean in to that.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.