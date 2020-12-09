HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Streams Special Episode in January, George Lopez Gets Dramatic For Amazon Prime

The next date for a second HBO/HBO Max “Euphoria” special episode is Jan. 24, with Hunter Schafer stepping into a new role, as well as co-writing and producing. Titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” it follows Jules (Schafer) during the Christmas holiday as she considers the past year. It begins after the season one finale – Rue has relapsed on cocaine after Jules left her at their high-school formal.

George Lopez is departing comedy to give drama a turn, with a series set at Amazon Prime Video called “Once Upon a Time in Azland.” Described as a Los Angeles Chicano family coming to terms with the lies of the American dream, it marks the first dramatic TV starring role of Lopez’s career.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Nice White Parents” will move from a podcast into a half-hour HBO/HBO Max series. Issa Rae and Adam McKay are adapting. The show is about white parents who, with the best intentions, influence black and brown students in New York City public schools. The five-part podcast “Nice White Parents” kicked off in July 2020. Rae is co-creator of the comedy “Insecure,” while McKay produces the HBO hit “Succession.”

Creator Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror”) has set the cast for his Netflix mockumentary special “Death to 2020,” which includes Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman and Cristin Milioti. It’s a year many feel should be a do-over.

Tara Miele will write and direct “Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story,” about Carol Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton. The project is in talks with Apple. Based on Burnett’s book about her life as an actor/producer and her daughter’s teenage drug addiction, the show will be produced by Tina Fey and Eric Gurian.

“Conscienctia,” the Mexican romantic drama, will stream on Tubi Dec. 16 in Mexico and Tubi en Español in the U.S. and Canada. “Consciencia” marks the first world premiere of a title on the platform in Mexico, in a deal with TV Azteca. It’s about a middle-aged writer whose diagnosis of an eye disease triggers memories of his former partner. ” ‘Consciencia’ reflects Tubi’s ongoing commitment to international cinema and some of the most imaginative storytellers from around the world,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s Chief Content Officer.

James Bond is a mainstay on YouTube now, with classic movies from the Sixties to the Nineties. Some 19 films, from “Dr. No” to “The World Is Not Enough,” are available. Fans can see various 007s, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton. The current Bond actor, Daniel Craig, has two of his films — “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace” — streaming on Netflix.

“Argo’s World,” a STEM-based edutainment, is headed to Amazon Prime. Geared to kids 7-12, “Argo’s World teaches STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math) principles in a fun way, with adventures and characters kids can relate to. Topics include robotics, light and the internet. The series, set for the U.S. and U.K., launched this week. Other shows from Omens Studios on Amazon Prime Video include “Counting With Paula” and “Leo the Wildlife Ranger.”

