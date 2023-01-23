 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max HBO OWN

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Heading to Warner Bros. Discovery Owned OWN; Could More HBO Originals Pop Up on Cable?

Matt Rainis

There have been plenty of shakeups in the wake of the corporate merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, including the controversial removal of a plethora of shows from the HBO library. Now, it seems the merger has opened up the possibility of the exchange of programming, as HBO original series “Insecure” will be joining OWN’s Tuesday night lineup of shows. The highly acclaimed series will join the network starting on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Starting with the show’s pilot episode, OWN will air “Insecure” in 90-minute, two-episode blocks weekly through Feb. 28.

In a move that Warner Bros. Discovery has been considering for a number of months, the company is bolstering the lineups of its cable networks with titles from its premium brand, something that could become fairly commonplace as WBD moves cablers TNT, TBS, and others further away from scripted originals.

While WBD has aired HBO Max series “Titans” and “The Flight Attendant” on cable as part of its “Front Row on TBS” program designed to promote upcoming seasons, “Insecure” will become the first HBO series that has ended its run to be moved to cable since the merger. The series was canceled following its fifth season, which ended in December 2021.

“Insecure” is an Emmy-winning comedy starring series creator Issa Rae that follows the contemporary experiences of Black women living in Los Angeles. The series was critically acclaimed and regularly appeared on “Best Of” lists during its five-season run on HBO. WBD is clearly hoping that it can fit in with OWN’s other offerings, and perhaps draw in some new viewers to the lesser-known cable channel.

One can imagine that this move is potentially a harbinger of things to come for WBD, as it seeks as many low-cost programming options as possible. With so many content shakeups having occurred at WBD in recent months — including the recent news that the company is scrapping the final season TNT’s flagship drama “Snowpiercer” despite having already filmed its fourth season — gaps are emerging in the channel lineups that could be filled by some of their existing properties. If WBD is able to simultaneously save money by not producing new shows while also leaning on the popularity of its existing programs, it would make sense to share the wealth of content. Additionally, by putting shows that are available on HBO Max on linear outlets, it can encourage cable viewers to speak out the title on streaming in order to watch it faster than they can on cable.

7-Day Trial
hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

7-Day Trial
$9.99+ / month
hbomax.com

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.