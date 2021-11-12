Here Are All the New Movie and Series Announcements from Disney+ Day

The holiday season has officially started. Taylor’s version of Red dropped, and it’s Disney+ Day! Disney is celebrating the second anniversary of its flagship streaming service with loads of new content and announcements for the content to come. Besides 13 Marvel movies joining the service in IMAX aspect ratio and an offer for Disney+ for just $1.99 yet, there are a ton of content announcements coming from the mouse today stoking fans fervor for originals.

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buckwild

Baymax

Cheaper by the Dozen

Disenchanted

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Better Nate Than Ever

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Starring Tom Hanks, this live-action remake is coming in fall 2022.

America the Beautiful

Sneakerella

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Willow

Obi-Wan Kenobi

If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming series here. The teaser announces that Hayden Christensen will return to reprise his role as Darth Vader, and Ewan McGregor hints that we may see Obi-Wan and his old padawan face off again.

Cars: On the Road

Win or Lose

Zootopia+

Intertwined

Tiana

X-Men ‘97

What If…? Season 2

Spider-Man Freshman Year

Echo

I Am Groot

Agath: House of Harkness

Ironheart

Marvel Zombies

Prey