Here Are All the New Movie and Series Announcements from Disney+ Day
The holiday season has officially started. Taylor’s version of Red dropped, and it’s Disney+ Day! Disney is celebrating the second anniversary of its flagship streaming service with loads of new content and announcements for the content to come. Besides 13 Marvel movies joining the service in IMAX aspect ratio and an offer for Disney+ for just $1.99 yet, there are a ton of content announcements coming from the mouse today stoking fans fervor for originals.
The Ice Age: Adventures of Buckwild
We can’t see it, but we’re 100% certain @SimonPegg’s ice sculpture was one for the ages. #DisneyPlusDay @IceAge pic.twitter.com/jO9ER2q6Ey— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Baymax
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper By the Dozen, an Original Movie, is streaming March 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/4mfuIZ8wWA— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Disenchanted
Magic is in the air 🪄 #Disenchanted is coming to #DisneyPlus Fall 2022 and you can stream Disney’s #Enchanted NOW! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Bs3WBnMgPk— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
The rules are simple: #RodrickRules. A new animated adventure from the Diary of a #WimpyKid franchise, is coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iBH0RIcaTq— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
A r̶e̶b̶o̶o̶t̶ comeback 30 years in the making. Chip ‘n Dale: #RescueRangers, an Original Movie, streaming Spring 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/9rh72ppbw4— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Better Nate Than Ever
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Starring Tom Hanks, this live-action remake is coming in fall 2022.
America the Beautiful
Sneakerella
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Willow
Obi-Wan Kenobi
If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming series here. The teaser announces that Hayden Christensen will return to reprise his role as Darth Vader, and Ewan McGregor hints that we may see Obi-Wan and his old padawan face off again.
Cars: On the Road
Win or Lose
Zootopia+
Intertwined
Tiana
X-Men ‘97
What If…? Season 2
Spider-Man Freshman Year
Echo
I Am Groot
Agath: House of Harkness
Ironheart
Marvel Zombies
Prey
An all-new entry in the @Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3A3KSiWoqn— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) November 12, 2021
