Netflix Hints at Upcoming Shows Based on Sony Properties

During their Q1 2021 investment presentation, Netflix gave further insight into their deal with Sony — and what potential IPs they can play with. Earlier this month, the pair announced a new deal that would see Sony films release exclusively to Netflix starting in 2022. This apparently doesn’t just include films that are already in production, but also gives Netflix the rights to produce films using Sony’s IPs. “We’re going to be producing global original films from Sony’s IP library and their development slate for Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer for Netflix. “That’s really an incredible opportunity, that access access to IP that we wouldn’t otherwise have.”

But what IPs could Sony theoretically make films from, thanks to this deal? It boils down to three different groups: video game franchises, Marvel movies, and everything else.

Sony Video Game IPs

Sony has a plethora of beloved gaming IPs Netflix can use to create content. We already know an “Uncharted” film, starring Tom Holland, is in production, as well as a series based on “The Last of Us,” the critically-acclaimed post-apocalyptic survival game. While technically a Capcom video game property, Sony owns the film distribution rights to Resident Evil movies and could theoretically do something with that, as well.

But what else could Netflix use? Outside of doing more with those two universes, Netflix could theoretically create content based around:

God of War

Infamous

Gran Turismo

Jak and Daxter

LittleBigPlanet

Ratchet & Clank

Resistance

Sly Cooper

Twisted Metal

and more.

Sure, past experiences have shown us that gaming movies aren’t always great - but that sentiment seems to have changed. Films like “Detective Pikachu” and even “Rampage” range from good to “fun,” and series like Netflix’s “The Witcher” have received some praise. A dramatic series set in the “God of War” universe could give Netflix a property to rival even “Game of Thrones” if done properly. Plus, who wouldn’t love animated series based around LittleBigPlanet or the Sly Cooper series?

Marvel

Sony owns the rights to quite a bit of Marvel IP as well —over 900 properties as reported by ScreenRant. While the IPs all seem to be related to Spider-Man, there’s no precise list of Marvel properties that Sony has dibs to. We know “Venom” sequel, “Morbius,” and a Kraven the Hunter project are in the works, and Sony would no doubt love to capitalize on a slowing MCU release schedule with some Marvel movies of their own.

We’d love to see some love shown to the Sinister Six, or even a Flash Thompson-led “Agent Venom” series — maybe Joe Manganiello would love to reprise his role? Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus, so it wouldn’t be that crazy to see former “Spider-Man” fan-favorites return.

Everything Else

Sony owns more than just video games and Marvel properties, though — and some are pretty big names including:

Jumanji

The Smurfs

Ghostbusters

Hotel Transylvania

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Men in Black

It’s slim pickings, but it’s still something. A low-risk idea like a series or short film based around one of these properties wouldn’t be the worst thing for Netflix, especially as it pertains to kid’s content.

With the new deal between Netflix and Sony, there’s plenty of opportunity to create content that can bring viewers into the platform — and they need it, after posting its worst first quarter numbers since 2013.