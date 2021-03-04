Here’s What People are Saying About Paramount+ So Far

Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ rebooted streaming platform, officially launched today, and users have mixed feelings about the platform in its early days. The service is $5.99 for an ad-supported tier and $9.99 for an ad-free experience. The service was supposed to have a wide range of content available but many users are saying that’s not the case. Also, the user interface was supposed to be refreshed — and that hasn’t happened either.

They also don’t have Teen Wolf, My super sweet sixteen, the Busch family brewed. Yikes not a good start #ParamountPlus — Tyler Winter (@H_Town_Cowboy) March 4, 2021

#ParamountPlus went all out in advertising only to give us the same damn shows that were on CBS All Access and more Rob Dyrek that we sure as HELL never asked for pic.twitter.com/3ATds3QVCu — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) March 4, 2021

#ParamountPlus app is terrible. Nothing works. — 𖤐 Rob 𖤐 (@IrreverentGamer) March 4, 2021

The new #ParamountPlus app looks exactly how the CBS All Access app looked, exact same interface. What changed, besides the new name? pic.twitter.com/hW46if6wsF — GS7 (@GS7_89) March 4, 2021

They really need to change the format or its not gonna feel like a rebrand at all lol #ParamountPlus — Gianni 🤩 (@giannisallstars) March 4, 2021

Some, though, are enjoying what’s on the platform, especially the Nickelodeon content.

I just watch the new #SpongebobMovie On #ParamountPlus And it was awesome and seeing keanu reeves as a tumbleweed I love it! — Ariel fangirl Men (@FangirlMc) March 4, 2021

Just wanted to say that you can now watch some of #Nickelodeon’s most underrated shows on #ParamountPlus! These shows were highly misunderstood and disrespected by general audiences and I feel they deserve a much better chance!@paramountplus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation pic.twitter.com/W6wDitvtcS — 💙K.J. DeSantis 💙 (@KJgoblintoon) March 4, 2021

rocket power, amanda show, all that, kenan and kel are all on #ParamountPlus! — asap rajy (@asaprajy) March 4, 2021

first show i’m watching rn on #ParamountPlus is The Loud House! — Jermaine Universe⭐ (StreamingThanos) (@JermiloGamingHD) March 4, 2021

First thing I’m watching on #ParamountPlus #realworldhomecoming

The Real World NY was the first show I remember taking on race relations in the media effectively back in the day. pic.twitter.com/xzcNhYwh15 — bonnie smith (@BonBonfaboo) March 4, 2021

