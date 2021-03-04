 Skip to Content
Here's What People are Saying About Paramount+ So Far

Jeff Kotuby

Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ rebooted streaming platform, officially launched today, and users have mixed feelings about the platform in its early days. The service is $5.99 for an ad-supported tier and $9.99 for an ad-free experience. The service was supposed to have a wide range of content available but many users are saying that’s not the case. Also, the user interface was supposed to be refreshed — and that hasn’t happened either.

Some, though, are enjoying what’s on the platform, especially the Nickelodeon content.

Want to join the party? For a limited time, Paramount+ is giving away a One Month Free Trial of the Paramount+ Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month).

