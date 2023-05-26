HeroGo Live TV Service Closer Look: Some Advertised Channels Missing, Interface Problems Plague Launch

It’s not every day a new live TV streaming service emerges. But today, HeroGo TV took the leap from free service to premium-priced player. Its homepage touts some of the most important live TV channels. But there’s a problem: when we signed up, several advertised channels were missing. And the interface is awful. Maybe that’s why they launched on the Friday night before a 3-day weekend.

What’s Missing?

We signed up for a free trial of the most expensive channel tier and we were greeted by an image that declared we would get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network. Those channels were not available.

On the homepage, HeroGo promises access to ABC and CBS, but neither of those channels was available either.

Given that there was no press release and no one responded to The Streamable’s email, it’s possible the service simply launched before it was ready for the public.

What Channels Does HeroGo Have?

In terms of top cable channels, HeroGo has a lineup matched only by DIRECTV STREAM. HeroGo has all 35 top cable channels: A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

It does not have ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC or The CW right now, but if you have an antenna, that would pair perfectly with the channel lineup as it stands.

We scrolled through the channel list. Here’s every channel available right now.

TBD

GetTV

Comet

Stadium

Lifestyle

MeTV

COZI TV

Charge!

DABL

Heroes & Icons

Bounce

GRIT TV

CourtTV

Laff

Court TV Mystery

QVC

QVC2

HSN

Shop HQ

Jewelry TV

Weather Nation

Christian Television

CTNI-Esp

EWTN

SBN

TBN

3ABN

The Hillsong Channel

UP TV

DayStar

DayStarESP

Victory Channel

Shalom World

Jewish Broadcasting

USA Network

TV Land

Comedy Central

ComedyTV

Lifetime

Lifetime Real Women

Food Network

Recipe TV

Cooking Channel

Magnolia

HGTV

E!

GSN

A&E

FYI

History Channel

Military History

Viceland

SyFy

BET

BET Her

FX

FXX

SundanceTV

Oxygen

WE

Bravo

AMC

IFC

BBC America

TNT

TBS

MTV

MTV2

VH1

Great American Country

CMT

AXS

Discovery

Discovery Life

TLC

Animal Planet

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Discovery Family

OWN

National Geographic Wild

ID

ID West

Science Channel

Destination America

American Heroes

Travel Channel

National Geographic Channel

Freeform

ION

TruTV

AWE

Crime Investigation

ES TV

Justice Central

Logo

MAVTV

MyDestination TV

Pets TV

RFD TV

TVG2

The Africa Channel

The Weather Channel

Youtoo

SHE IS IT

Red Carpet TV

Reach

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN News

ESPNU

Big Ten Network

SEC Network

SEC Alternate

ACC Network

Longhorn Network

CBS Sports

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Fox College Atlantic

Fox College Central

Fox College Pacific

NFL Network

NFL RedZone

Golf Channel

Tennis Channel

NHL Network

Fight Network

Outdoor Channel

Pursuit Channel

Sportsman

Cars TV

MotorTrend

Black Cinema Network

CSPAN

CSPAN2

CSPAN3

One America News

Fox News

Fox Business

BBC World

Bloomberg

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

HLN

MSNBC

Newsmax

CNN Español

Cartoon Network

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

Nick Jr West

NickToons

TeenNick

Universal Kids

Boomerang

Telemundo

Univision

Discovery Español

Discovery Familia

History en Español

ESPN Deportes

Fox Deportes

MTV Tr3s

Soundox

In Rainbow

Malomanie

Pulse

A Star TV

Jewelry TV

Jewel School

FX Movie

HDNet Movies

IndiePlex

Lifetime Movies

Movie Plex

Paramount Network

REELZ

Retro Plex

Turner Classic Movies

STARZ

STARZ Cinema

STARZ Comedy

STARZ Edge

STARZ Encore

STARZ Encore Action

STARZ Encore Black

STARZ Encore Classic

STARZ Encore Suspense

STARZ in Black

STARZ Kids & Family

HBO

HBO Family

HBO Signature

HBO Comedy

Showtime

Showtime 2

Showtime Family

Showtime Extreme

Showtime Showcase

BET Jams

BET Soul

BET Gospel

CMT Music

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTVU

Stingray Music Channels

Glitches Plague HeroGo Launch

HeroGo needs to invest fairly heavily in its user interface. While we were able to watch on a desktop and iPhone, the Apple TV app has no place to log in, so we were unable to watch on that device.

When scrolling though the channel lineup on a web browser, the page just gets “stuck” if you try to scroll below the Stingray channels, forcing you to reload the page.

Another strange feature is that HeroGo will email you a username and password when you sign up - you can’t create your own. While you can change your password after the initial log-in, there’s no place to change your username. And your assigned username is just a series of numbers.

The interface is also very laggy as you switch channels.

If HeroGo can fix some of these problems and deliver on the promised channels, it’s possible the service could make a dent in the streaming wars. For now, we recommend tried and true players like DIRECTV STREAM if you want the best channel lineup or a discounted streamer like Sling TV or Philo if you’re price sensitive. As always, run your favorite channels through our Service Matchmaker to be sure you’re getting everything you need.

The Streamable will continue to monitor HeroGo. We’ll report back if the situation improves.