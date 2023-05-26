HeroGo Live TV Service Closer Look: Some Advertised Channels Missing, Interface Problems Plague Launch
It’s not every day a new live TV streaming service emerges. But today, HeroGo TV took the leap from free service to premium-priced player. Its homepage touts some of the most important live TV channels. But there’s a problem: when we signed up, several advertised channels were missing. And the interface is awful. Maybe that’s why they launched on the Friday night before a 3-day weekend.
What’s Missing?
We signed up for a free trial of the most expensive channel tier and we were greeted by an image that declared we would get NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network. Those channels were not available.
On the homepage, HeroGo promises access to ABC and CBS, but neither of those channels was available either.
Given that there was no press release and no one responded to The Streamable’s email, it’s possible the service simply launched before it was ready for the public.
What Channels Does HeroGo Have?
In terms of top cable channels, HeroGo has a lineup matched only by DIRECTV STREAM. HeroGo has all 35 top cable channels: A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.
It does not have ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC or The CW right now, but if you have an antenna, that would pair perfectly with the channel lineup as it stands.
We scrolled through the channel list. Here’s every channel available right now.
- TBD
- GetTV
- Comet
- Stadium
- Lifestyle
- MeTV
- COZI TV
- Charge!
- DABL
- Heroes & Icons
- Bounce
- GRIT TV
- CourtTV
- Laff
- Court TV Mystery
- QVC
- QVC2
- HSN
- Shop HQ
- Jewelry TV
- Weather Nation
- Christian Television
- CTNI-Esp
- EWTN
- SBN
- TBN
- 3ABN
- The Hillsong Channel
- UP TV
- DayStar
- DayStarESP
- Victory Channel
- Shalom World
- Jewish Broadcasting
- USA Network
- TV Land
- Comedy Central
- ComedyTV
- Lifetime
- Lifetime Real Women
- Food Network
- Recipe TV
- Cooking Channel
- Magnolia
- HGTV
- E!
- GSN
- A&E
- FYI
- History Channel
- Military History
- Viceland
- SyFy
- BET
- BET Her
- FX
- FXX
- SundanceTV
- Oxygen
- WE
- Bravo
- AMC
- IFC
- BBC America
- TNT
- TBS
- MTV
- MTV2
- VH1
- Great American Country
- CMT
- AXS
- Discovery
- Discovery Life
- TLC
- Animal Planet
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Discovery Family
- OWN
- National Geographic Wild
- ID
- ID West
- Science Channel
- Destination America
- American Heroes
- Travel Channel
- National Geographic Channel
- Freeform
- ION
- TruTV
- AWE
- Crime Investigation
- ES TV
- Justice Central
- Logo
- MAVTV
- MyDestination TV
- Pets TV
- RFD TV
- TVG2
- The Africa Channel
- The Weather Channel
- Youtoo
- SHE IS IT
- Red Carpet TV
- Reach
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN News
- ESPNU
- Big Ten Network
- SEC Network
- SEC Alternate
- ACC Network
- Longhorn Network
- CBS Sports
- Fox Sports 1
- Fox Sports 2
- Fox College Atlantic
- Fox College Central
- Fox College Pacific
- NFL Network
- NFL RedZone
- Golf Channel
- Tennis Channel
- NHL Network
- Fight Network
- Outdoor Channel
- Pursuit Channel
- Sportsman
- Cars TV
- MotorTrend
- Black Cinema Network
- CSPAN
- CSPAN2
- CSPAN3
- One America News
- Fox News
- Fox Business
- BBC World
- Bloomberg
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- CNN
- HLN
- MSNBC
- Newsmax
- CNN Español
- Cartoon Network
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr
- Nick Jr West
- NickToons
- TeenNick
- Universal Kids
- Boomerang
- Telemundo
- Univision
- Discovery Español
- Discovery Familia
- History en Español
- ESPN Deportes
- Fox Deportes
- MTV Tr3s
- Soundox
- In Rainbow
- Malomanie
- Pulse
- A Star TV
- Jewelry TV
- Jewel School
- FX Movie
- HDNet Movies
- IndiePlex
- Lifetime Movies
- Movie Plex
- Paramount Network
- REELZ
- Retro Plex
- Turner Classic Movies
- STARZ
- STARZ Cinema
- STARZ Comedy
- STARZ Edge
- STARZ Encore
- STARZ Encore Action
- STARZ Encore Black
- STARZ Encore Classic
- STARZ Encore Suspense
- STARZ in Black
- STARZ Kids & Family
- HBO
- HBO Family
- HBO Signature
- HBO Comedy
- Showtime
- Showtime 2
- Showtime Family
- Showtime Extreme
- Showtime Showcase
- BET Jams
- BET Soul
- BET Gospel
- CMT Music
- MTV Classic
- MTV Live
- MTVU
- Stingray Music Channels
Glitches Plague HeroGo Launch
HeroGo needs to invest fairly heavily in its user interface. While we were able to watch on a desktop and iPhone, the Apple TV app has no place to log in, so we were unable to watch on that device.
When scrolling though the channel lineup on a web browser, the page just gets “stuck” if you try to scroll below the Stingray channels, forcing you to reload the page.
Another strange feature is that HeroGo will email you a username and password when you sign up - you can’t create your own. While you can change your password after the initial log-in, there’s no place to change your username. And your assigned username is just a series of numbers.
The interface is also very laggy as you switch channels.
If HeroGo can fix some of these problems and deliver on the promised channels, it’s possible the service could make a dent in the streaming wars. For now, we recommend tried and true players like DIRECTV STREAM if you want the best channel lineup or a discounted streamer like Sling TV or Philo if you’re price sensitive. As always, run your favorite channels through our Service Matchmaker to be sure you’re getting everything you need.
The Streamable will continue to monitor HeroGo. We’ll report back if the situation improves.
Herogo TV
HeroGo TV is a completely free service that has 200+ channels for you to stream, including channels from popular digital and TV networks such as France 24, EuroNews (English & Español), World Poker Tour, Law & Crime, Dance With Madhuri, E-Sports TV. On top of live streams, 24/7 network news, and sports coverage, there are also thousands of on-demand movies, TV series (News, Sports, Dramas, Comedy, Talk Shows), and more.