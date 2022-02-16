5 Hidden Announcements from the Paramount+ Investor Presentation

Paramount+ dropped several big announcements in yesterday's investor event, but the headlines outshined some important storylines that reveal a greater picture of the streaming service and some trends that may benefit or hinder its competitors. The Streamable took a closer look at the presentation to find the hidden information you need to know.

First, the big headlines:

Now, the under-the-radar announcements:

Growth Story

Until yesterday, Paramount kept its streaming numbers close to the vest, refusing to break out numbers specifically for Paramount+. On this slide, we can see specifically how the service grew.

If we use those numbers, we can reverse-engineer the subscriber growth for their other streaming services, which is mostly made up of Showtime, which looks positively anemic. It’s no wonder Paramount+ will now offer the Showtime content within the Paramount+ app.

Quarter Total Subscribers Paramount+ Subscribers Paramount+ Adds Showtime OTT Subscribers Showtime Adds Q1 2021 36 million 16.5 million +4.8 million 19.5 million +1.3 million Q2 2021 42 Million 21.4 million +4.9 million 20.6 million +1.1 million Q3 2021 47 million 25.5 million +4.1 million 21.5 million +900,000 Q4 2021 56 million 32.8 million +7.3 million 23.2 million +1.7 million

Will Paramount ever kill off the standalone Showtime streaming app? It might make sense from a streamlining standpoint. But based on yesterday’s presentation, it seems there’s still some appetite for a standalone offering. The company’s investment certainly seems geared entirely toward Paramount+, once again leaving Showtime out in the cold.

Linear Leader

Taking a page out of its own Pluto TV service, Paramount+ began offering virtual live channels in December. Fans of vintage TV, “Survivor,” “Star Trek,” or “PAW Patrol” can kick back and watch endless episodes back-to-back.

This sort of “background TV” experience is proving wildly popular. Tom Ryan, Paramount Global’s President & CEO of Streaming said that people who use the linear channels spend 40% more time on the service than they did previously.

It makes sense. Many of us leave the TV on while we make dinner or clean the house. It’s not like you’re going to watch “Squid Game” during those activities, but an old “Beavis and Butt-Head” rerun might fit the bill.

Over the last year, Netflix took a hit, losing two of its most popular licensed shows, “Friends” to HBO Max and “The Office” to Peacock. But these numbers from Paramount+ suggest that the hours spent viewing those shows may not always be active viewing hours. A streaming service needs that “set it and forget it” binge viewing option. The more familiar, the better.

Right now, Peacock is the only other SVOD service to offer a similar feature.

Unlike almost every other SVOD service, Paramount+ offers live NFL games. That proved to be a wise decision, since football was the content responsible for more sign-ups than any other. “In the span of just one football season, the NFL on Paramount+ has increased by 88% in active subscribers and by 67% in minutes streamed,” said George Cheeks, Chief Content Officer News & Sports. UEFA soccer also drove a large number of new subscribers.

Also notable is the success of the “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1883.” Paramount+ is doubling down on that type of entertainment, letting creator Taylor Sheridan crank out a half-dozen other series for the platform.

Top Paramount+ Acquisition Drivers

International Adaptation

Paramount+ may look different, depending on the country where users access it. According to Tom Ryan, President & CEO of Streaming, “We’re taking the annual plan we rolled out in the U.S. and we’re expanding it internationally. At the same time, we’re creating brand new offerings, like mobile-only plans for markets where value is key and mobile devices dominate streaming consumption.”

This tracks with other competitors who flex the price or offer mobile-only options in developing markets.

Old Favorites

Company leaders didn’t draw special attention to one slide in their presentation - their list of most-consumed titles by hours viewed. The image briefly appeared behind Chief Programming Officer of Streaming, Tanya Giles. The list of the 10 most-watched programs on Paramount+ is notable because of the sheer age of the programs. Only two of the 10 debuted within the last decade (“PAW Patrol” and “Star Trek: Discovery”). Other shows like “Survivor,” “NCIS,” “Big Brother” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” have been on the air for 20 years.

This suggests that while users may join Paramount+ for flashy titles like “1883” or “A Quiet Place Part II,” they’re spending the bulk of their time watching shows they’ve probably already seen. That gets back to the brilliance of those linear channels. But it also flashes a warning signal that Paramount+ is going to need to generate some newly bingeable content that isn’t reliant on decades-old franchises.

Top Paramount+ Consumption Drivers