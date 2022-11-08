 Skip to Content
Hit Kids Series ‘Blippi’ to Stream 20 Exclusive Episodes on HappyKids Service

David Satin

Get ready, parents! HappyKids, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service geared towards children’s programming, has announced that it will air 20 exclusive episodes of the hit kids educational adventure series “Blippi.” The announcement serves to further solidify HappyKids as a top destination for parents of children of all ages for safe, enriching programming.

“Blippi” takes kids on a series of field trips where they explore kid-friendly and interactive destinations. These adventures elevate play time into a learning experience by meeting new people, exploring new worlds, and learning facts about all of the places they visit. Since debuting on YouTube in 2014, the show has struck a chord with parents and kids through its engaging, inspiring, and accessible content.

“The competition for viewership in ad-supported streaming is fierce as more platforms emerge,” HappyKids SVP of Kids & Family David Di Lorenzo said. “As audiences make decisions on where to spend their time and attention, having exclusive content is critical and we continue to build on an unmatched content library through exclusive deals and original programming. We’re excited to extend our special relationship with “Blippi.” They recognize that our HappyKids audience and our access to top advertisers is a unique opportunity for their content.”

The deal is a big score for HappyKids. “Blippi” currently sits at over 13 billion views on its YouTube page, which boasts 16.6 million subscribers. The show is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the BBC.

“As the streaming landscape gets more cluttered, viewers and brands are seeking out high-quality, exclusive content,” HappyKids co-founder Vikrant Mathur said. “We’re thrilled to be the only provider in streaming with this programming.”

HappyKids doesn’t make as many news splashes as its bigger competitors in the streaming industry, but it has seen impressive growth in recent years. The channel was added to Redbox’s free channel offerings last October, expanding its reach even further. Viewing on HappyKids has increased 160% year-over-year in 2022, and adding content like these 20 exclusive “Blippi” episodes will help boost those numbers even higher.

