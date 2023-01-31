How to Watch 2023 English Premiere League Transfer Deadline Day Special Live Online Without Cable

Want to see if your favorite English Premier League team will land any new players for the rest of the 2022-23 season? Transfer Deadline Day is coming to the various major European soccer leagues, and the deadline for transfers in the Premier League is Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET. Peacock will offer coverage beginning at 12 noon. ET, keeping track of all the day’s moves and offering instant analysis. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 English Premiere League Transfer Deadline Day Special

Transfer deadline day is a little bit like major trade deadline days for leagues like the NFL or MLB in the United States, but on steroids. Transfer deadlines mark the end of periods in which players can be moved from team to team based solely on contract offers, so they’re a bit like trade deadlines and free agency periods all rolled into one glorious, chaotic day.

Millions of dollars are at stake every transfer deadline day, and the 2023 iteration is no exception. Chelsea has already spent nearly $200 million in this transfer period to acquire new players, and may well plunk down even bigger sums before the deadline. Names to watch during transfer deadline day this year include Viktor Gyokeres, Harry Souttar, Sander Berge, Ismaila Sarr and many more.

Peacock will offer transfer deadline day coverage from 12 noon-7 p.m. ET, keeping track of all the major transactions of the day and giving up-to-the-minute information and opinions.

