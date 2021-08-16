 Skip to Content
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformia’ Looks to Skip Theaters As Sony, Amazon Are Close to $100M Streaming Deal

Michael King

Amazon and Sony Pictures Animation are close to a $100 million deal to stream the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie on Prime Video, according to a Variety report.

The first three films in the Hotel Transylvania franchise have grossed more than $1.3 billion in theaters around the world since 2012. But the increased number of COVID-19 cases around the world has cut audiences in theaters and forced distributors to rethink their plans for upcoming releases.

This is not the first upcoming release to be moved as a result of the Delta variant — Paramount has indefinitely shelved plans to release Clifford the Big Red Dog in theaters. The company had planned to release the film on September 17. Previously, the major Warner Bros. tentpole Dune had been shifted from October 8 to October 22.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.

The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sony has crafted deals with streaming companies for multiple films. In 2020, Sony was able to land Greyhound on Apple TV+, An American Pickle ended up on HBO Max, and Happiest Season was placed at Hulu.

This year, according to Variety, Sony was able to land deals with Netflix for Fatherhood, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Vivo. The studio was able to place Cinderella with Amazon Prime Video for a September 3 launch.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Brian Hull and Brad Abrell are voicing Dracula and Frankenstein, replacing stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James. The remaining cast is returning, including Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key, and Fran Drescher. Gomez, Michelle Murdocca and Genndy Tartakovsky are executive producing.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

September 23, 2021

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac and Johnny must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy.

