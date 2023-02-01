How Can MLS Season Ticket Holders Claim Their Free MLS Season Pass Subscription?

With the new MLS Season Pass package from Apple TV dropping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it’s become easier than ever for fans of Major League Soccer to enjoy all of the games from around the league. While there are plenty of ways to to get the service at a discounted rate, one way to get it for absolutely free is by being an MLS full-season ticket holder. But how do these dedicated fans access their free subscription?

How Will Season Ticket Holders Receive Their MLS Season Pass?

All season ticket holders will receive an email from their club on Feb. 1, which will contain instructions on how to redeem their MLS Season Pass subscription.

Can Your MLS Season Pass be Resent to Your Email?

If you happen to miss your redemption email and need it sent to you again, they can do that, but you’ll need to directly contact your Club Representative to receive further instructions.

Can You Access MLS Season Pass if You Don’t Own an Apple Device?

Yes! You can use any web browser to redeem your MLS Season Pass, though you will need an active Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one for free at this link.

Does the Email You Use for Your Apple ID Need to be the Same Email Used for Your Season Ticket Holder Account?

Nope! All that matters is that you have access to an active Apple ID!

What if There’s an Error When You Try to Redeem Your MLS Season Pass?

You’ll need to contact your Club Representative for more details.

What Does the MLS Season Pass Grant You Access To?

The MLS Season Pass grants you full access to MLS games and content until Jan. 31, 2024. If you need a full explainer of the service, we have you covered.

How Many MLS Season Pass Subscriptions Will Each Season Ticket Account Receive?

Each season ticket holder account will receive on MLS Season Pass subscription, no matter how many individual season tickets are owned by that account. Only the owner of the season ticket account will be able to access the service, as they’ll need to verify their name, mailing address, email address, and payment information.

Can the MLS Season Pass be Shared With Family Members?

Fortunately, yes! You can share an MLS Season Pass account with up to five family members by utilizing Family Sharing on your Apple devices.

What if You Redeemed Your MLS Season Pass, but Are Still Having Trouble Accessing MLS Content?

If you are having trouble watching MLS content, contact Apple Support at this link.

What if You Bought the MLS Season Pass Through Apple, but Were Unable to Redeem It and Want a Refund?

You’ll need to contact AppleCare directly at this link.