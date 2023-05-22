How Can You Binge All of ‘Succession’ and See the Series Finale This Week For Free?

“Succession” fans have had this week circled on their calendars with a mixture of anticipation and dread. The show’s fourth season finale will air on Max on Sunday, May 28, and the episode will also serve as the drama series’ finale.

“Succession” follows the boardroom drama and behind-the-scenes backstabbing at Waystar Royco, a legacy media company owned for decades by magnate Logan Roy. As his health begins to fail, Logan attempts to discern which of his children might be the best fit to continue his legacy. But he didn’t get to where he is by surrendering initiative, and soon all members of the Roy family are embroiled in numerous schemes and plots to ensure they ascend to the head of the table upon Logan’s demise.

If you’ve never watched “Succession” before, or if you started it a long time ago but canceled your HBO Max subscription before you could finish the show, you might think you’ll have to shell out $9.99 or $15.99 to start streaming the show again on the service. After all, HBO Max does not offer its own free trial, nor will its own successor Max, which launches May 23.

Fortunately, there are two different methods for watching HBO Max that don’t require you to pay for the service, at least not up front. Prime Video Channels offers users who sign up to HBO Max a seven-day free trial, which will allow you to see every single episode of “Succession” currently released, as well as the series finale when it airs on Sunday, May 28. Even once the service switches over to Max on Tuesday, May 23, you’ll be covered!

How to Get a Seven-Day Free Trial to HBO Max with Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, follow these step-by-step instructions to get your own Seven-day free trial and binge “Succession” to your heart’s content.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

How to Get a Seven-Day Free Trial to HBO Max with Hulu

Hulu also offers users an HBO Max add-on, which comes with its own seven-day free trial. You must be a current Hulu subscriber who has never signed up for HBO Max in the past to activate the offer.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial