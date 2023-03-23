How Can You Watch Multiple March Madness Games at Once?

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is back on Thursday with the Sweet Sixteen, which means some of the best games of the tournament are still to come. And while the frenetic pace of the opening weekend is behind us, there are still multiple games happening at a time over the next few days and diehard fans might be scrambling to figure out how they can watch as many games as possible at once.

There are a couple of different options available to you if you want to stream multiple March Madness games at once! Check below for our breakdown, and see which one will fit your tournament-watching needs the best.

Can You Watch Multiple Games on NCAA March Madness Live?

The NCAA has operated a streaming app dedicated to March Madness for over a decade, and it offers one of the best ways to watch multiple games simultaneously. NCAA March Madness Live allows users to sign in via TV Everywhere credentials if their pay-TV or live TV streaming service carries all the channels necessary to see NCAA Tournament games (CBS and TBS for the rest of the 2023 tournament). There’s no additional subscription fee needed to access March Madness Live with your TV Everywhere login information.

Match Madness Live offers users the ability to stream up to four games simultaneously via web, or two games on connected devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Whether on their computer or smart TV, fans will be able to select multiple games to watch at once and toggle back and forth between them, focusing their attention on whichever game is the most exciting minute-to-minute. The function is returning to Smart TVs after being unavailable last year, and the four-game desktop feature is available for the first time this March, marking the most games ever offered at once on any of the company’s platforms.

The web version of the multi-game function — which offers the navigational ease of using a mouse — is simpler to switch from one game to another, which lets viewers choose which game to jump to more quickly than they could on the connected TV (CTV) feature. In both cases, after picking the games that fans want to watch, there will be a game-switcher button to allow users to switch seamlessly from one game to the next. On TVs, the highlighted game will appear in a bigger window with the audio feed, while still letting audiences follow along with the action in the other game.

Can You Watch Multiple Games on YouTube TV?

If you’d rather not leave your live TV service’s interface to enjoy multiple simultaneous NCAA tournament streams, your best bet is a subscription to YouTube TV. Just before March Madness began, YouTube TV announced it was offering a multiview mode with the ability to watch four games simultaneously, either via web or on connected devices.

Once the multiview function is selected, viewers can easily toggle back-and-forth between various games to pick which one they want to hear the audio for. Multiview mode also allows fans to easily switch to a fullscreen mode on any game if the action begins to heat up.

The main drawback with YouTube TV’s multiview feature is that the games are offered in preselected packages, so customer’s don’t get to pick and choose. This issue is essentially non-existent at this stage of the tournament, however, as going forward there will never be more than four games on at a single time anyway.

Can You Watch Multiple Games on Fubo?

Fubo is the only live TV service available that offers a built-in Multiview option that extends beyond just live sporting events. So why isn’t it the top option on our list for streaming NCAA Tournament games?

The real issue, in this case, is that Fubo does not carry TBS (or any of the other Turner Networks). That means that users can only use the service to watch games appearing on CBS, and since only one of those will air at any given time, there will be no opportunity to use the Multiview feature.