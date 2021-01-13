How Do New AT&T TV Plans Compare to Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling & Other Live TV Streaming Services

AT&T is shutting down AT&T TV NOW to new subscribers. Instead, the company is offering a new “no-contract” option for their AT&T TV service. Just like AT&T TV NOW, it includes no extra fees (Broadcast or RSN Fee) and you can use your own streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV.

The “no contract” plans start at $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Fox Sports RSNs, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 without contract ($64.99 with two-year contract), which also include HBO Max. They also have an Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($139.99 for 140 channels).

If you do choose the no contract option though, the service will only include a 20 Hour Cloud DVR (500 Hours for an additional $10). All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery, Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, and Crown Media (Hallmark).

For those that want Fox Sports RSN’s – it’s your only option. There are no other Live TV Streaming Services that offer them currently. At $84.99, it is $5 more expensive than the old AT&T TV NOW Max plan – but comes with many more channels and will include NBA League Pass Premium ($250 value) free for a year. You can learn more about the differences between AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW here.

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

But, how good are these plans compared to other Live TV Streaming Services? We broke down all the differences from plans, pricing, channels, DVR, simultaneous streams and more.

How Do AT&T TV “No Contract” Plans Compare to Other Live TV Streaming Services

1. fuboTV ($64.99)

fuboTV recently added Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo. With the additions, they include 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, missing only those Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, and truTV as compared to AT&T TV.

One benefit to fuboTV is that they include your local Regional Sports Network on all plans. For those in New York, Boston, Houston, and Pittsburgh, it is $15-20 cheaper through fuboTV for MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NESN, and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh than AT&T TV.

But, unlike AT&T TV, they no longer carry Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs, which were dropped lsat year.

In terms of sports, they carry NFL Network (base plan) and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), which aren’t available with AT&T TV. They also offer NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their Extra Add-on ($8), which require the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) on AT&T TV to get all three.

They also are the only service that offers a multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

With your plan, they include three simultaneous streams and a 250 Hour DVR, with has no expiration.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 1,000 Hours. Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but you can upgrade to Five Simultaneous streams.

2. Hulu + Live TV ($64.99)

Hulu + Live TV recently announced that they will be adding 14 ViacomCBS networks, which will give you 32 of the 35 Top Cable Channels

The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than AT&T TV, so you’re likely to get them in your area. While they don’t carry Fox Sports RSNs, if you live in a market that with a NBC Sports RSN like Washington or Philadelphia – it is included in their base plan.

In comparison to AT&T TV, you’ll lose AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv when switching to Hulu.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network on the base plan. To get those same channels, you would need AT&T TV Choice plan ($84.99) to get most of them.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

3. YouTube TV ($64.99)

For $65 you’ll get 31 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. In comparison to AT&T TV, you’ll lose A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime.

Like many others, they dropped Fox Sports RSNs earlier this month, after losing YES Network earlier this year.

They recently added NFL Network, as well as a new Sports Plus ($11) add-on, which includes NFL RedZone. You will also get NBA TV and MLB Network as part of the base plan, which requires the Choice Plan ($84.99) on AT&T TV.

The biggest gain though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

4. Philo ($20)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top 35 Cable channels. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to AT&T TV you’ll give up Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams. They don’t have local channels, so you will either need an OTA antenna or Locast for that.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Sling Orange + Blue ($45)

For $45 you’ll get 28 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. For a limited time, when you subscribe, you will get your $10 OFF your first month.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to the new AT&T TV plans, you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $5 each, or $10 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($15), which also includes NHL Network. NFL Network is included in the Sling Orange + Blue base plan.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 50 Hour DVR for $25. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for a bit more ($70) for the same price as the base AT&T TV plan.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 10 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 50 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

6. T-Mobile TVision Live ($40)

T-Mobile just launched their own live streaming service TVision Live ($40+).

If you subscribe to TVision Live, you’ll get most of the channels you get on AT&T TV. TVision Live also now includes channels from their VIBE plan: Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS.

In comparison to AT&T TV, you’ll lose channels like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

In terms of sports, you will be able to get NBC Sports RSNs and NFL Network as part of TVision Live+ ($50), as well as NFL RedZone as part of TVision Live Zone ($60). Similar to other services, they don’t offer Fox Sports RSNs.

TVision only carries FOX, NBC, and ABC, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a free service like Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes 100 Hour DVR Max Streams Includes up to 3 Streams

7. Vidgo ($55)

For just $55 a month, you’ll get 23 channels Top Cable Channels, ABC & FOX in select markets, NFL Network, and many college sports networks. For a limited time however, you can get your first two months for just $10 a month.

Vidgo isn’t as polished as AT&T TV, but is cheaper and includes many of the same channels.

In comparison to AT&T TV, you’ll lose AMC, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, USA Network, and WE tv.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. They also include NFL Network — and you can get NFL RedZone.

Cloud DVR No DVR. Coming Soon. Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

