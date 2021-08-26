How Does DirecTV Stream Compare to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, & Philo?

AT&T TV is now DIRECTV STREAM, and just like other Live TV Streaming Services, it’s month-to-month, includes no extra fees (Broadcast or RSN Fee) and you can use your own streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV.

The DIRECTV STREAM No-Contract plans start at $69.99 with their Entertainment Plan with 65+ channels. If you want regional sports including Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, NESN, NBC Sports RSNs, AT&T SportsNet, MASN, Altitude, and Spectrum SportsNet, their Choice Plan begins at $84.99 without contract ($64.99 with two-year contract), which also includes three-months of HBO Max for free. They also have an Ultimate ($94.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($139.99 for 140 channels).

Comparison of DIRECTV STREAM No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

Their no-contract plans include a 20 Hour Cloud DVR, but you can upgrade to an Unlimited DVR for $10 a month. You also get a near-unlimited, 20 simultaneous streams at home, with three when you are traveling – at no extra charge.

All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery, Disney, NBCU, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, and Crown Media (Hallmark).

For those that want Bally Sports RSN’s – it’s your only option. There are no other Live TV Streaming Services that offer them currently.

But, how good are these DIRECTV STREAM plan compared to other Live TV Streaming Services? We broke down all the differences from plans, pricing, channels, DVR, simultaneous streams and more.

How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare to Other Live TV Streaming Services

1. fuboTV ($64.99)

1. fuboTV ($64.99) 2. Hulu + Live TV ($64.99)

2. Hulu + Live TV ($64.99) 3. YouTube TV ($64.99)

3. YouTube TV ($64.99) 4. Philo ($25)

4. Philo ($25) 5. Sling Orange + Blue ($50)

1. fuboTV ($64.99)

fuboTV now carries Disney-owned networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo. With the additions, they include 27 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, but is missing A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV as compared to DIRECTV STREAM.

One benefit to fuboTV is that they include your local Regional Sports Network on all plans. For those in New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Pittsburgh, it is ~$15 cheaper through fuboTV for MSG/MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and Marquee Sports Network than DIRECTV STREAM.

But, unlike DIRECTV STREAM, they no longer carry Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs, which were dropped lsat year.

In terms of sports, they carry NFL Network (base plan) and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), which aren’t available with DIRECTV STREAM. They also offer NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network as part of their Extra Add-on ($8), which require the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) on DIRECTV STREAM to get all three.

They also are the only service that offers a multi-screen (PIP) feature that many streamers love for sports.

With your plan, they include three simultaneous streams and a 250 Hour DVR, with has no expiration. You can get 10 streams at home, plus a 1,000 Hour DVR for $5 more a month.

Cloud DVR The service includes a 250 Hour DVR, which can be upgraded to 1,000 Hours. Max Streams The service includes 3 Simultaneous Streams, but you can upgrade to 10 Simultaneous streams.

2. Hulu + Live TV ($64.99)

Hulu + Live TV recently added 14 ViacomCBS networks including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and others, which will give you 32 of the 35 Top Cable Channels. You can also now stream NFL Network as part of their base plan, and upgrade to their Sports Add-On ($10), which will give you NFL RedZone.

The service carries a similar number of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than DIRECTV STREAM, so you’re likely to get them in your area. While they don’t carry Bally Sports RSNs, if you live in a market that with a NBC Sports RSN like Washington or Philadelphia – it is included in their base plan.

In comparison to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll lose AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv when switching to Hulu.

If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network on the base plan. To get those same channels, you would need DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan ($84.99) to get most of them.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR (but you can’t skip ads), can upgrade to 200 hour DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. Max Streams Includes up to 2 Simultaneous Streams, but can upgrade to Unlimited Screens in your home (and 3 on mobile) for $9.99 a month.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

3. YouTube TV ($64.99)

For $65 you’ll get 31 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. In comparison to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll lose A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime.

Like many others, they dropped Bally Sports RSNs earlier this month, after losing YES Network earlier this year. So if you need those channels, you should definitely choose DIRECTV STREAM.

For football fans, they carry NFL Network, as well as a Sports Plus ($11) add-on, which includes NFL RedZone. You will also get NBA TV and MLB Network as part of the base plan, which requires the Choice Plan ($84.99) on DIRECTV STREAM.

The biggest gain though, is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across 6 profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

4. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the Top 35 Cable channels. You’ll get channels from AMC, A+E, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc), and Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll give up Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an Unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams. They don’t have local channels, so you will either need an OTA antenna or Locast.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes 3 Simultaneous Streams.

5. Sling Orange + Blue ($50)

For $50 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels. For a limited time, when you subscribe, you will get your $30 OFF your first month.

You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery/Scripps (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In comparison to the new DIRECTV STREAM plans, you’ll lose channels like Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv in their base plan, you can add some as part of their $5 Extra packs.

One unique feature with Sling is that you can add additional channels through Extra packs like Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle. For $6 each, or $13 for all four — you can add channels like MTV, VH1, E!, Disney Junior, and MSNBC.

In order to get NFL RedZone, MLB Network and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($15), which also includes NHL Network. NFL Network is included in the Sling Orange + Blue base plan.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all 7 Extra Packs and a 200 Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for a bit more ($27), a bit more than the base DIRECTV STREAM plan.

Sling only carries NBC & FOX, it’s only in select markets, but you can either supplement with an antenna or a donation-based service like Locast, which you can access from the grid guide.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hour for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports