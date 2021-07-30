How Does the New Disney+ Hotstar New Plans Compare to Amazon Prime Video & Netflix in India?

Earlier this week, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a new subscription plan, which includes three subscription types and a slight price increase, which will become available in India on September 1.

As of the end of June, 38 million households were subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar, accounting for more than one-third of Disney’s global subscribers. This price hike and new tiers should help the company reach its goal of 70 million to 100 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers by the end of 2024.

Currently, Disney+ Hotstar only offers two subscription tiers — VIP, an ad-supported tier with limited content, and Premium, which has no ads and allows subscribers full access to the content library. Beginning September 1, the subscription levels will change, adding a third tier and allowing all subscribers to have access to all of Disney+ Hotstar’s shows and movies at every level. The VIP designation will go away at that point.

How does Disney+ Hotstar’s new subscription plans compare to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in India?

The new Disney+ Hotstar subscription model most closely resembles Netflix’s global subscription plans. The major difference is that Disney+ Hotstar’s new plan costs a fraction of what Netflix costs in India.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar will include the following options beginning September 1:

Mobile: Rs. 499 per year (one device, mobile-only, HD streaming)

Super: Rs. 899 per year (any two devices, HD streaming)

Premium: Rs. 1,499 per year (any four devices, 4K streaming)

Netflix

Netflix’s subscription plan in India includes:

Mobile+: Rs. 199 per month (one device, mobile-only, SD streaming)

Mobile: Rs. 299 per month (one device, mobile-only, HD streaming)

Basic: Rs. 499 per month (any one device, SD streaming)

Standard: Rs. 649 per month (any two devices, HD streaming)

Premium: Rs. 799 per month (any four devices, Ultra HD and HDR streaming)

Amazon Prime Video

To access Amazon Prime Video in India, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year and includes Prime Music and Prime Delivery.