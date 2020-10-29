 Skip to Content
How Does TVision VIBE Compare to Philo? Channel Lineup, Pricing, Simultaneous Streams, & Cloud DVR

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced their TVision VIBE, their $10/month skinny bundle. The service is most similar to Philo, the $20/month entertainment-only skinny bundle.

We compared the pricing, channel-lineup, DVR, simultaneous streams, and available devices to help you figure out which service is right for you.

Want to Learn More About Live TV Streaming Services?

  • You can read our full review comparing different cord-cutting services including AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV.
  • Use our Channel Finder to add your favorite channels, shows, and sports teams and we’ll help find the best streaming service for you.

TVision VIBE vs. Philo

Channel Comparison

Both Philo and TVision have 15 of the same Top Cable channels in their package including AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, MTV, HGTV, and Food Network. In fact, Philo includes every channel that is offered by TVision Vibe, but also includes channels from A+E like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

A full channel comparison is listed below.

Pricing

Channels

DVR

Simultaneous Viewers

Available Devices

  • Philo: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, & Web
  • TVision VIBE: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android (No Web or Roku)

Philo

TVision VIBE

Philo vs. TVision Vibe Channel Lineup

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

While they both carry channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom, Philo also carries channels from A+E like A&E, Lifetime, and History.

TVision Philo
“VIBE” “Philo”
Sign Up Free Trial
$10 $20
A&E -
AMC
BET
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - -
Hallmark
HGTV
History -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime -
MSNBC - -
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC
TNT - -
Travel Channel
truTV - -
USA Network - -
VH1
WE tv

All Channels

Overall, Philo carries 60+ channels, while TVision VIBE carries 30+ channels.

With Philo you’ll gain A&E, American Heroes, AXS TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, FYI, GetTV, GSN, History, INSP, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, MTV Live, PeopleTV, Science, Tastemade, TV One, upTV, and Viceland, but you’ll lose BET Her.

A&E -
AMC
American Heroes -
Animal Planet
AXS TV -
BBC America
BBC World News
BET
BET Her -
Cheddar -
Cheddar Big News -
CLEO TV -
CMT
Comedy Central
Cooking Channel -
Destination America -
Discovery
Discovery Family -
Discovery Life -
DIY
Food Network
FYI -
GetTV -
GSN -
Hallmark
Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HGTV
History -
IFC
Independent -
INSP -
Investigation Discovery
Law&Crime -
Lifetime -
Lifetime Movie Network -
LOGO -
MotorTrend Network
MTV
MTV Classic
MTV Live -
MTV2
Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon
Nicktoons
OWN
Paramount Network
PeopleTV -
Science -
SundanceTV
Tastemade -
TeenNick
TLC
Travel Channel
TV Land
TV One -
upTV -
VH1
Viceland -
WE tv