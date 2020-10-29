How Does TVision VIBE Compare to Philo? Channel Lineup, Pricing, Simultaneous Streams, & Cloud DVR

Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced their TVision VIBE, their $10/month skinny bundle. The service is most similar to Philo, the $20/month entertainment-only skinny bundle.

We compared the pricing, channel-lineup, DVR, simultaneous streams, and available devices to help you figure out which service is right for you.

TVision VIBE vs. Philo

Channel Comparison

Both Philo and TVision have 15 of the same Top Cable channels in their package including AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, MTV, HGTV, and Food Network. In fact, Philo includes every channel that is offered by TVision Vibe, but also includes channels from A+E like A&E, History, and Lifetime.

A full channel comparison is listed below.

Philo vs. TVision Vibe Channel Lineup

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

While they both carry channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom, Philo also carries channels from A+E like A&E, Lifetime, and History.

All Channels

Overall, Philo carries 60+ channels, while TVision VIBE carries 30+ channels.

With Philo you’ll gain A&E, American Heroes, AXS TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, FYI, GetTV, GSN, History, INSP, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, MTV Live, PeopleTV, Science, Tastemade, TV One, upTV, and Viceland, but you’ll lose BET Her.