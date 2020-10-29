How Does TVision VIBE Compare to Philo? Channel Lineup, Pricing, Simultaneous Streams, & Cloud DVR
Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced their TVision VIBE, their $10/month skinny bundle. The service is most similar to Philo, the $20/month entertainment-only skinny bundle.
We compared the pricing, channel-lineup, DVR, simultaneous streams, and available devices to help you figure out which service is right for you.
TVision VIBE vs. Philo
Channel Comparison
Both Philo and TVision have 15 of the same Top Cable channels in their package including AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, MTV, HGTV, and Food Network. In fact, Philo includes every channel that is offered by TVision Vibe, but also includes channels from A+E like A&E, History, and Lifetime.
A full channel comparison is listed below.
Pricing
- Philo: $20 / month
- TVision VIBE: $10 / month
Channels
- Philo: 60+ channels
- TVision VIBE: 34 channels
DVR
- Philo: Unlimited DVR
- TVision VIBE: 100 Hour Cloud DVR (+$5)
Simultaneous Viewers
- Philo: 3 Streams
- TVision VIBE: 2 Streams
Available Devices
- Philo: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, & Web
- TVision VIBE: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android (No Web or Roku)
Philo vs. TVision Vibe Channel Lineup
Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services
Top Cable
While they both carry channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom, Philo also carries channels from A+E like A&E, Lifetime, and History.
|TVision
|Philo
|“VIBE”
|“Philo”
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10
|$20
|A&E
|-
|•
|AMC
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|Bravo
|-
|-
|Cartoon Network
|-
|-
|CNN
|-
|-
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|-
|-
|Disney Junior
|-
|-
|E!
|-
|-
|ESPN
|-
|-
|Food Network
|•
|•
|Fox News
|-
|-
|Freeform
|-
|-
|FX
|-
|-
|FXX
|-
|-
|Hallmark
|•
|•
|HGTV
|•
|•
|History
|-
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|-
|•
|MSNBC
|-
|-
|MTV
|•
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|Syfy
|-
|-
|TBS
|-
|-
|TLC
|•
|•
|TNT
|-
|-
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|truTV
|-
|-
|USA Network
|-
|-
|VH1
|•
|•
|WE tv
|•
|•
All Channels
Overall, Philo carries 60+ channels, while TVision VIBE carries 30+ channels.
With Philo you’ll gain A&E, American Heroes, AXS TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, FYI, GetTV, GSN, History, INSP, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, MTV Live, PeopleTV, Science, Tastemade, TV One, upTV, and Viceland, but you’ll lose BET Her.
|TVision
|Philo
|“VIBE”
|“Philo”
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10
|$20
|A&E
|-
|•
|AMC
|•
|•
|American Heroes
|-
|•
|Animal Planet
|•
|•
|AXS TV
|-
|•
|BBC America
|•
|•
|BBC World News
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|BET Her
|•
|-
|Cheddar
|-
|•
|Cheddar Big News
|-
|•
|CLEO TV
|-
|•
|CMT
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|Cooking Channel
|-
|•
|Destination America
|-
|•
|Discovery
|•
|•
|Discovery Family
|-
|•
|Discovery Life
|-
|•
|DIY
|•
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|FYI
|-
|•
|GetTV
|-
|•
|GSN
|-
|•
|Hallmark
|•
|•
|Hallmark Drama
|•
|•
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|•
|•
|HGTV
|•
|•
|History
|-
|•
|IFC
|•
|•
|Independent
|-
|•
|INSP
|-
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|Law&Crime
|-
|•
|Lifetime
|-
|•
|Lifetime Movie Network
|-
|•
|LOGO
|-
|•
|MotorTrend Network
|•
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|MTV Classic
|•
|•
|MTV Live
|-
|•
|MTV2
|•
|•
|Nick Jr.
|•
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|Nicktoons
|•
|•
|OWN
|•
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|•
|PeopleTV
|-
|•
|Science
|-
|•
|SundanceTV
|•
|•
|Tastemade
|-
|•
|TeenNick
|•
|•
|TLC
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|TV Land
|•
|•
|TV One
|-
|•
|upTV
|-
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|Viceland
|-
|•
|WE tv
|•
|•