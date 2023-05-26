How Long is Supersized ‘Succession’ Finale Going to Be? What Time Will ‘Barry,’ ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Finales Air?

Apologies to “Barry” and “Somebody Somewhere,” but the Roy family needs you to shove down. This week is a big one for the nascent streaming platform Max, which will air season finales of thee different shows on Sunday, May 28 in “Barry,” “Somebody Somewhere” and “Succession.”

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month Max via amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

For “Succession” and “Barry,” Sunday marks not only their final episodes of the season, but their final episodes period. The series finale of “Succession” has a total runtime of 88 minutes, which fans of the show would say is no more than the beloved drama series deserves. It’s the longest episode of “Succession” yet, and it will begin at its usual 9 p.m. ET start time.

But that runtime largesse has consequences for a streamer that bases its premiere times on when titles air on linear HBO. In this case, it means the series finale of “Barry” will be pushed to a 10:30 p.m. ET start time. “Somebody Somewhere” will follow after, and is currently slated to begin at 11:05 p.m. ET.

Having so many shows debut their season or series finales on the same night would seem to run counter to normal streaming logic. Usually, a provider would want to spread those episodes out, in order to keep customers subscribed to the service and engaging with it for a longer period of time.

But this is no ordinary week for Warner Bros. Discovery. The company launched its new streaming platform Max on May 23, and having three popular titles air their season or series finales on the service the same week is a smart move on WBD’s part. It’s the perfect timing for capturing users who may have canceled the service, and should also help prevent customers who are dissatisfied with certain aspects of Max from canceling, at least until the end of the weekend.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for the company with Max thus far. Customers have reported myriad issues, from automatic downloads not working to dedicated HBO Max buttons on device remotes failing to connect with the new Max app. Users have also noted that the Kids and Family section of the app launched chock full of content not suitable for younger audiences.

The true test for Max will come this weekend when millions of users will head to the new app to watch these various finales. WBD rebuilt its streaming app from the ground up to improve it from a technical standpoint, and is crossing its fingers that it will handle the increased traffic just fine when “Succession,” “Barry,” and “Somebody Somewhere” all stream their series or season finales on May 28.