HBO Max Screen Limit: How Many Devices Can You Use Simultaneously?

With so many streaming services available, it can be hard for cord cutters to remember the rules of each. Different companies have different rules for the number of devices an account can be used on at a time, and some like Netflix are cracking down hard.

Subscribers asking the HBO Max screen limit won’t have to worry about extra charges, but it’s always good to know the device limit for every subscription.

HBO Max Screen Limit: 3 Screens

For security reasons, HBO limits the number of devices that can watch HBO Max at any given time. Currently, the HBO Max screen limit is up to three screens simultaneously streaming. This screen limit is standard across smart TVs, phones or tablets.

How Many HBO Max Profiles Can I Have?

HBO Max allows subscribers to create as many as five profiles for kids and adults in the same household. However, the HBO Max screen limit is three, so not all profiles in an HBO Max account can be in use at the same time.

What Kind of Content Does HBO Max Offer?

There are thousands and thousands of hours of content to stream on HBO Max. From hit movies like “The Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts” to beloved shows like “Friends”, and even special collections like “The Looney Toons”. HBO Max also offers original programming like “Euphoria” and “The Sopranos”.

Can I Create a Kids Content-Only Profile?

Yes, every HBO Max account allows parents to set up accounts just for kids. The account is pin-protected, meaning anyone wishing to switch to another HBO Max profile has to enter the pin first. Kids can even personalize their profile icon!

Is The HBO Max Screen Limit Comparatively High?

Of the major SVOD services, only Disney+ offers more simultaneous streams with four. The HBO Max screen limit is relatively high, as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and the standard Netflix plan all offer two streams at once.

Warner/Discovery is currently in talks to return HBO to Amazon Prime, but there is no word on how this will effect the HBO Max screen limit.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. For a complete list of supported devices, check out the buy-HBO Max website.

If you’re satisfied with the HBO Max screen limit, it’s very easy to subscribe to HBO Max! The service offers two price tiers: a $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year ad-supported option, or a $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year ad-free tier.